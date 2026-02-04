×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Body of KDF officer found hanging from a tree in Gilgil

By Antony Gitonga | Feb. 4, 2026

Police in Gilgil are investigating an incident where the body of a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer was found hanging from a tree along the Gilgil-Nyahururu road.

The body of the 57-year-old soldier, who was dressed in civilian clothes, was discovered by residents before they alerted police.

Residents suspected that the officer died by suicide, but police said that only a postmortem would confirm the cause of death.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

A witness, Samson Mwaura, said that the body was found hanging from a tree near the Gilgil railway line in the morning by workers heading to work.

“At first, no one knew who he was or the motive behind the suicide, but police discovered that he was an army officer from one of the barracks in this town,” he said.

Gilgil Sub-county Winstone Mwakio said the removed and taken to the local mortuary.

“We cannot ascertain if it's suicide until a postmortem is done, and we have opened an inquest file as part of our investigations,” he said.

Meanwhile, police in Naivasha are holding a 23-year-old woman after she allegedly assaulted her five-year-old son, leading to his death.

The officers are also pursuing the suspect’s boyfriend, who has gone missing after the incident in Sanctuary village along Moi South Lake road.

The woman was arrested minutes after the minor succumbed to the injuries at Naivasha sub-county hospital, where he had been rushed for treatment.

Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama said that initial investigations indicated that the minor had been beaten with a blunt object before being taken to the hospital.

“The medics suspected something was amiss and informed our officers, who in turn arrested the suspect and have launched a manhunt for the boyfriend,” he said. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KDF Officer Found Dead Gilgil Railway Line Naivasha DCIO Isaac Kiama Suicide Cases
.

Latest Stories

Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Kalonzo arrives in Washington for Prayer Breakfast
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
3 hrs ago
Politics is taking the shine off noble Nyota empowerment fund
Opinion
By Elias Mokua
3 hrs ago
Junior Starlets players dominate Kenya U20 team
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
By David Odongo 3 hrs ago
Not so fast: ODM ties to Azimio still binding no new coalition yet
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
IEBC faces big credibility test amid changes at the top
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
By Esther Nyambura 3 hrs ago
Like his rise, controversy pushes Marjan out of IEBC
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
By Josphat Thiong’o 3 hrs ago
Feeding programme on edge, schools shut as drought crisis jeopardizes learning in Isiolo
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved