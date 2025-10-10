Nakuru woman feted for rehabilitating street urchins

Nancy Ndegwa (right) donating food to a street urchin at Railways Ground in Nakuru County on January 1, 2025, during the Sherehekea New Year Mtaani celebrations. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

A Nakuru woman popularly known for rescuing, rehabilitating and reintegrating street families will be feted during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations on October 20, 2025.

In a letter from the National Heroes Council (NHC) dated October 8, Nancy Ndegwa, alias Mama Street, has been recognised as a national hero.

“On behalf of the NHC, I take this opportunity to congratulate you for qualifying to be declared as a national hero 2025,” read the letter signed by its Director, Dr Charles Wambia.

Wambia said Ms Ndegwa was selected, following a rigorous evaluation and public consultation process that was conducted within the last year.

Ndegwa, who is the founder of Realz Hand of Love, is expected to be celebrated at Ithookwe Stadium, in Kitui County in the event presided over by President William Ruto.

“I am expected to leave Nakuru on October 17, head to Nairobi and register, before leaving for Kitui the following day,” she said.

Having received the news, Ndegwa said that, finally, her work of rescuing, rehabilitating, and reintegrating street families back into society had been recognised.

“Our work also focuses on family empowerment, education, mental health support, and advocacy for the rights and welfare of street-connected children and youths,” she said.

She said that she would continue contributing towards transforming the lives of street families and advancing social reintegration efforts in Kenya.

“My goal is to inspire more Kenyans to engage in transformative community service and to raise awareness on the need to empower street families with dignity and opportunity,” she said.

According to Ndegwa, the organisation had rescued and rehabilitated dozens of street boys and reintegrated them into schools and families.

She added that they had conducted mentorship and counselling programs for the street youths and supported persons with disabilities through donations of wheelchairs, crutches, and white canes.

“We have also partnered with local administration and well-wishers to promote inclusion and welfare among vulnerable populations,” said Ndegwa.

In January this year, Ndegwa, who hosted a fun day for street children within Nakuru City, raised concerns over growing street families.

She noted that many families had been forced to leave their homes due to poverty, family conflicts, and lack of food and shelter.

A census carried out by three non-governmental organizations on September 26, 2024, showed that there were over 3,200 urchins in Nakuru, and about 1,400, sleeping in the streets.

The census showed the numbers of street people increased in Molo, Gilgil, Salgaa, Elburgon and Njoro bases.

Ndegwa outlined her challenges, saying her organization can only support 10 urchins every year in rescue, rehabilitation, reintegration and resocialization programmes.

The process of rehabilitation, Ndegwa noted, is tough as some of them tend to return to the streets.

“In the last two years, we rescued 16 aged between four and 15 years. 13 were a success while the rest are still in the process,” she said.

Ndegwa said it is tough to support all the over 1,400 and called for help from the government.

Charles Opiyo, the chair of the street families, said some of the children were born on the streets, and pointed out that even those who have homes prefer living on the streets because of family wrangles.