A parliamentary committee has heard that 72 buildings have collapsed in the last three years across the country for various reasons ranging from lack of supervision, poor workmanship, to the use of substandard materials.
The National Construction Authority (NCA) Acting Executive Director Susan Rutto on Thursday told the National Assembly Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works that they have inspected some 113,000 projects and over 15,000 projects have been registered.
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