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Enhanced security, colleges boost Murang'a town's expansion bid

By Boniface Gikandi | Jun. 25, 2026
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Murang’a University of Technology students have occupied most of the rental houses. [File, Standard]

The population in Murang’a County is growing fast, with formerly agricultural areas now attracting property developers, including gated community estates, after the change of the user facility.

With the high cost of living in Nairobi and its environs, the majority have turned to explore suitable areas to settle their families, in Murang’a County, forcing the escalating prices.

Murang’a town, with a population of over 50,000 people, has students from Kiharu Technical College, Murang’a University of Technology, and Kenya Medical Training College, among other institutions, who have occupied most of the rental houses, generating income for the homeowners.

Maragi area, formerly a rural set-up, is now a hive of activities after the students from Kiharu Technical College occupied most of the rentals, as the investors construct gated community estates.

According to Kiharu Technology College Director George Njau, most of the students have rented units locally, increasing the number of businesses from the 3,623 students undertaking different technical and commercial courses.

The director says that the institution’s hostel only caters for 867 students, with an expansion plan to host a capacity of 1,500 students. “I am proud that Kiharu Technical College’s presence has been felt across the region owing to the improved business activities near the institution,” said Njau.

Murang’a County Commissioner Hassan Bulle says the improved security, followed by intensive police patrols, has led to many of the people opting to settle in Murang’a town and its environs.

Mr Hassan points out that the presence of the learning institutions has led to the influx of people, thus leading to the occupation of many of the buildings that had been reported empty for years.

“With the conducive environment for doing business, many of the people are buying land in Murang’a for settling and establishing business premises,” said the administrator. The Municipality Manager Bernard Mugo admits that some areas that were formerly rural are now fast-growing owing to the demand for urbanisation.  Muga asserts that they are forced to overstretch the services as the town expands, with employees working around the clock to keep the environment clean.

Mugo asserts that the garbage collection has been accelerated to keep the localities clean and offer business persons a conducive environment for working. “During the rainy seasons, the effects of the Murang’a Youth Service are felt as they assist in opening the blocked drainage systems to avert flooding,” said Mugo.

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Related Topics

Murang’a County Murang’a University of Technology Muranga'a Homeowners County Commissioner Hassan Bulle
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