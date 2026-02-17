Murang'a students population on the rise as value of property skyrockets

Audio By Vocalize

The main entrance to Murang'a University of Technology. [Courtesy]

Murang’a population has been on the rise following the establishment of educational institutions, awakening the once sleepy town.

The cost of the property has tripled with the influx of the inventors seeking to establish the middle-level colleges, followed by hostels, eateries and entertainment joints that attract students.

The price of the parcels of land next to colleges has tripled, with a quarter acre of land going for between Sh 40 million and Sh 30 million, up from Sh 10 million in 2010.

According to the records at the local lands office, in the past three years, there has been a high exchange of parcels of land in areas of Kiharu, St Mary's, Kabuta and Maragi as investors seek to build residential areas for the learners

The presence of the colleges has led to the occupation of all the empty rooms in the residential areas, with the students moving to outside the town in Kongo ini, Mjini, Maragi and Kabuta to seek accommodation.

The notable educational institutions are Murang’a University of Technology (MUT) with registered 15,000 students, Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) with 500 students, Kiharu Technical College with 3,269 students and Murang’a Institute of Science and Management Studies with 400 students.

Others are Wellington Technical and Medical College, backed by other computer and ICT colleges that opened their doors last year.

The Chief Principal at the Kiharu Technical College, George Njau, said the colleges offer the much-needed technical courses demanded by the youth seeking self-employment.

The majority of the eateries, he said, are sustained by the students as the farmers produce more food and milk for sale.

“Murang’a town accommodates students from all parts of the country, occupying 75 percent of the residential rooms, thus creating an economic impact locally,” said Mr. Njau.

Peter Kuria says the students have stretched to rent rooms in Kongu ini, Mukuyu, Mjini, among other areas, as the landlords smile at the banks.

“The increased number of students poses a challenge to the county government on the collection of garbage, a reliable supply of clean water,” says Kuria, pleading for the installation of street lights in the streets.

Murang’a Municipal Manager Mr Bernard Mugo and the Public Health Technician, John Mugwe, say a lot has been done in the management, through partnership with the landlords.

Mugo said the Smart Cities programme initiated by Governor Irungu Kang’ata has assisted in opening the areas that had remained closed for decades and unblocking the drainage channels.

“The impact of the increased student population is felt through the revenue by the revenue clerks through the automation programme,” he said.

Murang’a Deputy County Commissioner Charles Muriithi said security has been beefed up and increased police patrols to ensure the safety of all residents.

“ There have been increased police patrols and regular meetings with the management of the institutions," said Mr. Muriithi.