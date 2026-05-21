Why housing has become an economic crisis

13th session of the World Urban Forum push has been on how to finance housing on a huge scale.[File,Standard]

The pertinent question at the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, being held in Baku, Azerbaijan, has not been if housing is important, but the justification that the global economy is hanging in the balance on its success.

The major push has been on how to finance housing on a huge scale, a voice that Kenya echoed through President William Ruto and Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome.