Developer unveils Sh5.6b project amid premium housing boom

Local developers are betting on surging demand for upscale, low-density housing, with new developments entering the pipeline.
This is as Kenya’s premium housing pipeline grows 35 per cent in the Ruiru-Kiambu corridor, fuelled by homeowners making distinct lifestyle choices to live in more serene environments, multinational relocations, and remote work trends.
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