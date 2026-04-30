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Nairobi's 'sick' buildings take health toll on residents

By Esther Dianah | Apr. 30, 2026
Dark mold growth on wet walls by damaged window blinds indoors. standing sick buildings that quietly harm residents’ health, reduce productivity, and lower the quality of life
[ iStock]

Dramatic building collapses continue to grab headlines, with multiple incidents in early 2026 alone claiming lives and exposing a severe crisis in construction standards.

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Related Topics

Weak construction regulation Poor ventilation health risks Sick building syndrome Nairobi Substandard housing crisis
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