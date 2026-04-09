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How green certification is driving regional demand for warehouses

By Graham Kajilwa | Apr. 9, 2026

Cold Solutions Kenya Warehouse at Tatu City. [Courtesy]

Demand for warehouses is now being driven by purpose-built industrial facilities and green building certification as tenants shy away from older facilities.

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Green certification Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certifications The Africa Industrial Market Dashboard H2 2025
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