How smart homes are transforming urban living experience in Kenya

The idea of a home that can think, respond, and adapt to various circumstances is no longer a futuristic concept. Across Kenya, smart home technology is slowly reshaping how people live, offering homeowners greater security, convenience, and energy efficiency.
From motion-sensor lighting and automated gates to remote-controlled security cameras and smart locks, technology is turning ordinary houses into connected living spaces.
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