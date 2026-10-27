Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Carrick to remain Manchester United boss for Chelsea clash

By AFP | Oct. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick. [AFP]

Michael Carrick is set to remain in charge of Manchester United for this weekend's Premier League match away to Chelsea, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Carrick's future as United manager has been the subject of intense speculation after a run of eight games without a win.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth left the English giants just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

But the BBC, Sky Sports and Britain's Press Association all reported that former United and England midfielder Carrick would take the team to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Carrick arrived at United's Carrington training ground on Tuesday to oversee a routine squad session.

The BBC cited "sources" as saying the 45-year-old would be given a chance by the United hierarchy to turn things around at Old Trafford following a terrible start to the season.

Carrick was handed a two-year deal in May after overseeing an impressive revival as caretaker boss following United's struggles under Ruben Amorim.

The club recovered to finish third in the Premier League, earning a return to the Champions League.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Michael Carrick Manchester United
.

Similar Articles

Carrick demands more 'streetwise' Man Utd after Spurs setback
Carrick demands more 'streetwise' Man Utd after Spurs setback
Premier League
By AFP
16 days ago
Carrick 'worried' by decision to award Man City winner
Carrick 'worried' by decision to award Man City winner
Premier League
By AFP
1 month ago
Carrick urges Man United to push for more signings to boost title bid
Carrick urges Man United to push for more signings to boost title bid
Premier League
By AFP
2 months ago
Michael Carrick confirmed as permanent Man United manager
Michael Carrick confirmed as permanent Man United manager
Football
By AFP
5 months ago
.

Latest Stories

Kenya becomes regional abduction hub
Kenya becomes regional abduction hub
Africa
By David Odongo
45 mins ago
Timelines and processes that have defined the controversial Elections Bill
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
45 mins ago
KJSEA: How new exam rules are easing learners' anxiety
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenya becomes regional abduction hub
By David Odongo 45 mins ago
Kenya becomes regional abduction hub
Timelines and processes that have defined the controversial Elections Bill
By Josphat Thiong’o 45 mins ago
Timelines and processes that have defined the controversial Elections Bill
National Treasury taking its role in e-Citizen, PS Kiptoo says
By Irene Githinji 45 mins ago
National Treasury taking its role in e-Citizen, PS Kiptoo says
KJSEA: How new exam rules are easing learners' anxiety
By Lewis Nyaundi and Gentrix Osano 45 mins ago
KJSEA: How new exam rules are easing learners' anxiety
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved