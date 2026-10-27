Carrick to remain Manchester United boss for Chelsea clash

Audio By Vocalize

Manchester United's English head coach Michael Carrick. [AFP]

Michael Carrick is set to remain in charge of Manchester United for this weekend's Premier League match away to Chelsea, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Carrick's future as United manager has been the subject of intense speculation after a run of eight games without a win.

Sunday's 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth left the English giants just one point above the Premier League relegation zone.

But the BBC, Sky Sports and Britain's Press Association all reported that former United and England midfielder Carrick would take the team to Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Carrick arrived at United's Carrington training ground on Tuesday to oversee a routine squad session.

The BBC cited "sources" as saying the 45-year-old would be given a chance by the United hierarchy to turn things around at Old Trafford following a terrible start to the season.

Carrick was handed a two-year deal in May after overseeing an impressive revival as caretaker boss following United's struggles under Ruben Amorim.

The club recovered to finish third in the Premier League, earning a return to the Champions League.