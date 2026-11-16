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Cheptumo Ayabei appointed Teachers Service Commission Chief Executive Officer

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has appointed Finance Director Cheptumo Ayabei as secretary and chief executive officer after a fresh recruitment exercise that attracted 124 applicants for the post.

Ayabei, who has worked at the commission since 1999, previously served as a Finance Officer before rising through the ranks to become Director of Finance in 2009.

Before joining TSC, he worked at the Ministry of Education between 1990 and 1999.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Education in Mathematics and Economics from Kenyatta University and a Master's degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

TSC Chairman Jamleck Muturi John announced the appointment on Monday, November 16, following a competitive recruitment process conducted under the Constitution and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

Ayabei takes over a position that fell vacant following the retirement of former CEO Nancy Macharia in June 2025 after she completed her 10-year tenure.

Evaleen Mitei had been serving as acting CEO during the transition.

The latest recruitment followed a High Court ruling that nullified an earlier exercise over procedural irregularities.

The court found that the initial advertisement gave applicants 13 days to apply instead of the minimum 14 days required under TSC's recruitment guidelines.

It also faulted the commission for failing to disclose the proposed salary for the position.

TSC subsequently re-advertised the vacancy on September 29, 2026, receiving 124 applications before shortlisting five candidates for interviews.

As Secretary and CEO, Ayabei will head the commission's secretariat and oversee the implementation of its policies, decisions and strategies.

The Teachers Service Commission Act also makes the office-holder responsible for supervising staff, executing commission decisions and coordinating the delivery of its mandate.

TSC manages the teaching service, including teacher registration, recruitment, employment and discipline.

The commission also oversees teachers' professional standards and career development.

In his new role, Ayabei will work with commissioners and other stakeholders to advance teacher professionalism, strengthen institutional governance and improve service delivery.

The commission said it looked forward to his leadership in advancing its mandate and supporting the delivery of quality education.