Audio By Vocalize

Teachers Service Commission headquarters in Nairobi. [File, Standard]

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has picked Cheptumo Ayabei as its new Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, making him the first person with a disability to head the commission.

Ayabei emerged top in interviews conducted on Monday, beating four other candidates, including the commission’s acting chief executive, Dr Evaleen Jesang Mitei, to become the country’s top teachers’ employer.

His selection ends a prolonged search for a substantive head of the commission, which has operated under acting leadership since the departure of former CEO Nancy Macharia in June 2025.

Ayabei, who hails from Baringo County, is currently TSC’s Director of Finance, having served at the commission for more than two decades. He joined the institution in 1999 as a Finance Officer before rising through the ranks to become Director of Finance in 2009.

His elevation marks a significant milestone for the representation of persons with disabilities in the country’s public institutions.

Ayabei was the first candidate to face the selection panel at 9am at the commission’s headquarters in Upper Hill, Nairobi. He was followed by Mitei at 10am, Robert Odette at 11am, Lawrence Ngai Kaburu at noon and Farah Abdi Saman at 1pm.

The five candidates were shortlisted from 124 applicants who responded to a fresh advertisement issued on September 29. Applications closed on October 30.

Ayabei holds a Bachelor of Education degree in Mathematics and Economics from Kenyatta University and a Master’s degree in Finance and Banking from the University of Stirling in the United Kingdom. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Before joining TSC, he worked at the Ministry of Education between 1990 and 1999.

He takes over at a critical time for the commission, which oversees the employment, deployment, promotion and discipline of teachers across the country. He will inherit mounting pressure over teacher shortages, recruitment, promotions, transfers and the management of the teaching workforce.

The recruitment process had faced legal challenges, with a petition filed at the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kisii seeking to halt the exercise.

The case, filed by Evans Morara Nyangongo under Cause E038 of 2026, challenged the fresh recruitment and raised questions about Mitei’s participation in the process while serving as acting CEO and seeking the substantive position.

Nyangongo sought to stop the commission from proceeding with the appointment until the issues raised in the petition were determined.

However, the court dismissed both the application and the suit, with no orders as to costs, clearing the way for the interviews.

In its defence, TSC maintained that the decision to advertise the position had been made collectively by the commission’s board and not by the acting CEO.

In a replying affidavit, TSC chairman Jamleck Muturi John maintained that Mitei had neither participated in the board’s deliberations on the recruitment nor influenced the process.

The fresh recruitment followed an earlier court decision that nullified the previous exercise over procedural irregularities, forcing the commission to restart the search for a substantive chief executive.