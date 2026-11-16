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Kipchumba Harold Kimuge, a nominated Member of Parliament and member of the Kenya Disability Parliamentary Association, which wants Parliament to review proposed tax regulations affecting persons with disabilities. [File,Standard]

The Kenya Disability Parliamentary Association has urged Parliament to reject proposed tax regulations, warning that they could weaken income relief for persons with disabilities and threaten household food security.

In a statement issued on November 16, 2026, during the Third Global Parliamentary Summit against Hunger and Malnutrition in Nairobi, the association called on legislators to review subsidiary tax rules governing exemptions for persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

The concerns come as the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) seeks public views on proposed regulations outlining how income tax exemptions for persons with disabilities and their parents or guardians will be administered.

The proposals follow the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2025, which provides for income tax exemptions for persons with disabilities and separate relief for parents or guardians caring for people certified with severe disabilities who cannot meet their basic needs.

KRA published the draft Income Tax (Persons with Disabilities, Parents or Guardians Tax Exemptions) Regulations, 2026, on November 9, inviting members of the public and other stakeholders to submit comments by November 24.

The proposed regulations introduce different exemption percentages based on the classification and severity of disabilities, with the maximum monthly income exemption set at Sh150,000.

They also propose an additional Sh10,000 monthly exemption for qualifying parents or guardians.

When opening the Nairobi summit, President William Ruto challenged parliamentarians to use their legislative authority, budgetary powers and oversight roles to strengthen food security.

“If hunger is shaped by public decisions, then ending it requires legislation, budgets and oversight,” Ruto told delegates.

He also warned that commitments to food security without corresponding financial allocations would have limited impact.

“A right without a budget line is a slogan,” he said, urging legislators to scrutinise public spending on agriculture, irrigation, school feeding and social protection.

Against this backdrop, the Kenya Disability Parliamentary Association, which brings together Members of the National Assembly and Senators with disabilities, parents of persons with disabilities and parliamentary allies, argued that restrictive tax regulations could undermine the protections provided under the law.

Kipchumba Harold Kimuge, a nominated Member of Parliament and KEDIPA member, said persons with disabilities face additional expenses for assistive devices, specialised healthcare, mobility and caregiving.

“We cannot legislate for resilient agrifood systems and Zero Hunger while simultaneously taxing away the food budgets of persons with disabilities,” said Kimuge.

He argued that subsidiary tax regulations introducing medical severity classifications, limiting caregiver relief to flat rates and imposing compliance requirements could force vulnerable households to choose between meeting tax obligations, buying assistive devices and purchasing nutritious food.

KEDIPA identified three areas in which it believes discriminatory tax regulations could affect efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2, which seeks to end hunger.

The association said reducing exemptions through medical classifications and excluding parents of children with neurodevelopmental and invisible disabilities could leave families with less money to buy nutritious food.

It also warned that complex application procedures and requirements favouring formal-sector businesses could prevent rural farmers with disabilities from accessing tax relief and agricultural procurement opportunities under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities programme.

For persons with disabilities investing in smallholder farming and local food production, KEDIPA argued that additional taxation could reduce capital available for climate-resilient seeds, adaptive farming equipment and irrigation inputs.

The association wants Parliament to strengthen oversight of subsidiary legislation and reject or amend draft tax regulations that conflict with existing disability rights laws and constitutional protections.

Other proposals include introducing disability impact assessments for agricultural, fiscal and food security legislation, removing medical severity classifications from tax exemption assessments and simplifying compliance procedures for rural farmers.

KEDIPA also called for targeted VAT waivers on assistive technologies, adaptive farming equipment and essential nutritional supplements.

“True food security leaves no one behind,” Kimuge added, calling for cooperation between parliamentary caucuses in Africa and other parts of the world to ensure persons with disabilities participate in food production and national food security programmes.