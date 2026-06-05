Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Gor Mahia's Akonnor named SportPesa Premier League Coach of the season

By Washington Onyango | Jun. 5, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Gor Mahia tactician Charles Akonnor posses with the SportPesa Premier League coach of the year award on June 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

Former Ghana national team coach Charles Akonnor has been named the 2025/26 SportPesa Premier League Coach of the Season after leading Gor Mahia to another league title in his first year in charge.

Akonnor received the award during the inaugural SportPesa League Gala Night held on Thursday at the Glee Hotel. The former Black Stars captain helped Gor Mahia reclaim the league crown and extend their record to 22 titles.

The experienced tactician beat strong competition from Sammy Omollo, who guided APS Bomet away from relegation trouble, and Fred Ambani, who inspired AFC Leopards to a second-place finish and a serious title challenge.

Akonnor thanked God, his players, and the club management after receiving the award.

“The moments and time are in the hands of the Creator, and on a night like this, we have to remember how good He has been to us,” Akonnor said.

“I thank the management for their support and also my technical bench, led by assistant coach Kobi Mensah. The supporters and players have also been outstanding throughout the season.”

The Ghanaian coach had a difficult start after losing his first match against Bidco United, but he quickly turned things around with a strong run of performances.

His side only lost four league matches all season, including defeats to APS Bomet, AFC Leopards, and Tusker FC. Gor Mahia still managed to maintain a 61 per cent win rate during the campaign.

Under Akonnor, Gor Mahia scored 50 league goals, with striker Ebenezer Assifuah and injured forward Felix Oluoch finishing as the club’s joint top scorers with seven goals each.

Midfielders Shariff Musa and Ebenezer Adkwah also played key roles in the title-winning season.

At the back, defenders Sylvester Owino, Bryton Onyona, Frank Odhiambo, and Mike Kibwage helped the club concede only 21 goals.

Goalkeepers Byrne Omondi and Gad Mathews also combined for 16 clean sheets as Gor Mahia sealed another successful season.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

SportPesa League Gala Night Gor Mahia FC AFC Leopards Gor Mahia Coach Charles Akonnor
.

Latest Stories

Matatu anarchy should not hold Nairobi hostage
Matatu anarchy should not hold Nairobi hostage
Editorial
By Editorial
4 hrs ago
DPP recommends manslaughter charges for South C building collapse
Crime and Justice
By Fred Kagonye
5 hrs ago
MPs escape the sack over gender rule, but not yet out of the woods
Crime and Justice
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kerich, Analo suspended but is that enough for Sakaja?
By Pkemoi Ngenoh and Fred Kagonye 5 hrs ago
Kerich, Analo suspended but is that enough for Sakaja?
MPs escape the sack over gender rule, but not yet out of the woods
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
MPs escape the sack over gender rule, but not yet out of the woods
Court orders lawyer to return Sh15.3m to widow and her children
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Court orders lawyer to return Sh15.3m to widow and her children
Tone-deaf Ruto reinstates tax measures Gen Z protested in 2024
By Macharia Kamau 5 hrs ago
Tone-deaf Ruto reinstates tax measures Gen Z protested in 2024
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved