Gor Mahia's Akonnor named SportPesa Premier League Coach of the season

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Gor Mahia tactician Charles Akonnor posses with the SportPesa Premier League coach of the year award on June 4, 2026. [Jonah Onyango,Standard]

Former Ghana national team coach Charles Akonnor has been named the 2025/26 SportPesa Premier League Coach of the Season after leading Gor Mahia to another league title in his first year in charge.

Akonnor received the award during the inaugural SportPesa League Gala Night held on Thursday at the Glee Hotel. The former Black Stars captain helped Gor Mahia reclaim the league crown and extend their record to 22 titles.

The experienced tactician beat strong competition from Sammy Omollo, who guided APS Bomet away from relegation trouble, and Fred Ambani, who inspired AFC Leopards to a second-place finish and a serious title challenge.

Akonnor thanked God, his players, and the club management after receiving the award.

“The moments and time are in the hands of the Creator, and on a night like this, we have to remember how good He has been to us,” Akonnor said.

“I thank the management for their support and also my technical bench, led by assistant coach Kobi Mensah. The supporters and players have also been outstanding throughout the season.”

The Ghanaian coach had a difficult start after losing his first match against Bidco United, but he quickly turned things around with a strong run of performances.

His side only lost four league matches all season, including defeats to APS Bomet, AFC Leopards, and Tusker FC. Gor Mahia still managed to maintain a 61 per cent win rate during the campaign.

Under Akonnor, Gor Mahia scored 50 league goals, with striker Ebenezer Assifuah and injured forward Felix Oluoch finishing as the club’s joint top scorers with seven goals each.

Midfielders Shariff Musa and Ebenezer Adkwah also played key roles in the title-winning season.

At the back, defenders Sylvester Owino, Bryton Onyona, Frank Odhiambo, and Mike Kibwage helped the club concede only 21 goals.

Goalkeepers Byrne Omondi and Gad Mathews also combined for 16 clean sheets as Gor Mahia sealed another successful season.