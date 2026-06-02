How Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards ruled SportPesa Premier League

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Gor Mahia FC players celebrate after being crowned the Sportpesa Premier League 2025/26 champions at Nyayo National Stadium, on May 31, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

The 2025-2026 SportPesa Premier League will be remembered as a season where the rivalry between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards brought fire, drama, and energy that defined the entire campaign.

From the first whistle to the final day at a packed Nyayo Stadium, the Mashemeji Derby did not just entertain fans, it helped shape the destination of the title.

Every meeting between the two giants shifted momentum, lifted stadium attendance, and changed belief across the league.

In many ways, this was a season where Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards spiced up Kenyan football and pushed it to its highest emotional level in years.

At the end of it all, Gor Mahia stood tall as champions, lifting a record-extending 22nd league title. They finished with 69 points, built on 20 wins, the highest in the league, nine draws, and only five defeats, which was also the fewest losses recorded.

Their consistency across the season eventually separated them from the rest, including early challengers like Kenya Police, who finished third after also spending time in the title race.

The turning point of the season came in the Mashemeji Derby. AFC Leopards struck first, winning the opening leg and briefly tightening the title race. That result raised hopes among Ingwe fans and brought them close to the summit.

However, Gor Mahia responded strongly in the return leg, winning the second meeting and opening a gap that proved decisive. Those two matches became the emotional heartbeat of the entire league.

Beyond the top two giants, the league also saw strong individual performances. Murang’a Seal striker Joseph Waithira claimed the Golden Boot with 19 goals, narrowly beating Ulinzi Stars forward Paul Okoth, who finished on 18.

While the action on the pitch was intense, the league also faced serious challenges off it. Leadership wrangles within football administration created uncertainty, especially after several National Executive Committee members initiated a removal from office process of FKF President Hussein Mohammed, a move later rejected by world governing body Fifa.

The dispute exposed deep divisions within the federation and raised questions about governance stability.

Court battles also followed the league throughout the season. Changes to promotion and relegation rules, including the removal of the playoff between the 16th-placed Premier League team and the third-placed Super League side, were challenged in court.

These legal disputes created confusion for clubs fighting at both ends of the table.

There were also worrying moments related to security. An abandoned match involving Nairobi United and Gor Mahia due to violence highlighted ongoing concerns about fan behaviour and stadium safety. Clubs continued to call for stronger action to protect players, officials, and supporters. Despite the top-level excitement, the season ended painfully for some historic clubs.

Sofapaka, champions of 2009, were relegated after 17 years in the top flight. Their struggles throughout the season proved too much to overcome. They join Bidco United in the National Super League next season after both sides failed to survive the drop.

On the other hand, Shabana continued to rise in influence off the pitch. Their fan base once again stood out, with Gusii Stadium regularly filled with a sea of red and white. In some cases, their home matches recorded higher attendance than even Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards fixtures, except during derby days and the final-day coronation.

However, concerns over refereeing remained a constant issue.

Several clubs raised complaints about poor officiating standards and questionable decisions, with some even hinting at match-fixing suspicions after controversial goals and results. This led to renewed calls for better training and stricter oversight of match officials.

In the end, the season belonged to Gor Mahia, but it was shaped by AFC Leopards’ fight, derby intensity, off-field battles, and a league that remained unpredictable from start to finish.

Gor will now represent Kenya in the CAF Champions League next season.