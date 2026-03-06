×
Your Man United jersey stinks! Kenyan Man City fan accused of robbing Nigerian over EPL rivalry

By Lilian Chepkoech | Mar. 6, 2026
Kenyan football fans enjoy and EPL game ata a lounge in Nairobi. [File]

A Nigerian national has moved to court, accusing a Kenyan man of attacking and robbing him of his mobile phone and passport in a dispute allegedly sparked by a football shirt.

Jack Wycliffe Irungu Mwangi is alleged to have, on February 28, 2026 at Hunters Area in Kasarani Sub-county, Nairobi, jointly with others not before the court, robbed Desmond Paul Ikechuku of his Nigerian passport and a Nokia mobile phone valued at Sh1,400.

Prosecutors told the court that immediately before the robbery, the accused and his accomplices used actual violence against the complainant.

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred when Ikechuku stopped at Samosa World to buy food. It is alleged that Mwangi confronted him over a Manchester United jersey he was wearing, demanding to know why he supported what he described as an underperforming rival side.

The accused is said to have boasted about Manchester City, which at the time was among the top three teams in the English Premier League standings.

Court documents state that Mwangi allegedly mocked the complainant, describing the Manchester United shirt as “awful” and ordering him to remove and wash it immediately. The remark reportedly angered Ikechuku, who pushed the accused aside.

The court directed that the accused be taken to for treatment. The case is scheduled for mention on May 7.

.

