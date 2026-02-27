×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Sacking Amorim could cost Manchester United Sh2.8 billion

By AFP | Feb. 27, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Former Manchester United'shead coach Ruben Amorim. [Oli SCARFF / AFP]

Manchester United's decision to sack Ruben Amorim as their manager could end up costing the Premier League giants almost £16 million ($22 million) according to financial figures released by the club.

Amorim's turbulent 14-month reign came to an end on January 5 following the Portuguese boss's public attack on United's hierarchy, with his five coaches also following him out of Old Trafford.

A United filing to the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday disclosed the possible payments to Amorim and his staff, a day after the club confirmed they had made a profit of £32.6m in their second-quarter results to December 31, 2025.

Described as an "event that occurred after the reporting period", United said: "A charge of £6.3 million for the write off of related intangible assets and a provision of £15.9 million, representing the maximum potential amount of future settlement payments, will be recognised in the statement of profit or (loss) during the second half of the year ending 30 June 2026."

It has been reported the maximum amount of £15.9 million depends on certain factors, such as the 41-year-old Amorim getting a new job within a specific time frame.

The accounts showed United have also paid Sporting £6.3 million, which is what they owed the Portuguese club in compensation for hiring Amorim.

United confirmed in a similar November 2024 filing they were paying Sporting £10 million to hire Amorim to replace Erik ten Hag, whose Old Trafford exit cost £10.4 million.

The total bill for Amorim's appointment could cost United £37.3 million.

Amorim won 25 of his 63 games in charge, finishing 15th in the Premier League in what was United's worst performance since being relegated from the top flight in the 1973/74 season.

United were sixth in the Premier League when Amorim was sacked, having had a reported major argument with director of football Jason Wilcox days before his final game at Leeds.

But under caretaker boss Michael Carrick the club have moved up to fourth following a run of five wins and a draw that has given United renewed hope of playing in next season's Champions League.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Manchester United Ruben Amorim
.

Latest Stories

Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum
Trans Nzoia workers issue strike ultimatum
Western
By Martin Ndiema
35 mins ago
Court papers say clerk stole millions from referral hospital
Crime and Justice
By David Odongo
35 mins ago
KMPDC officer charged over Sh30 million SHA fraud scheme, freed on Sh8 million bond
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
35 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Appeals court upholds Sossion's dismissal, notes procedural lapses
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
Appeals court upholds Sossion's dismissal, notes procedural lapses
Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall
By James Wanzala 6 hrs ago
Manyanja Mall: Quickmart, Goodlife and Rubis among anchor tenants of Sh400 million mall
'Not so fast': Appeals Court slams brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
'Not so fast': Appeals Court slams brakes on IG's powers on police recruitment, promotions
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
By Mercy Kahenda 11 hrs ago
Bare reality: How acute condom shortage fuels surge in HIV, STIs
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved