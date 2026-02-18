Pereira 'trusts' Forest owner Marinakis despite three sackings this season

Audio By Vocalize

Nottingham Forest coach Vitor Pereira [AFP]

Vitor Pereira said he trusts Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis despite becoming the fourth manager of the Premier League side this season.

The former Wolves boss has taken over at the City Ground on an 18-month deal after Sean Dyche followed Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou in being fired by Marinakis since August.

Pereira previously worked under Marinakis during a successful spell at Greek giants Olympiacos.

"He is ambitious, he wants to win," Pereira said as he was unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday. "(He's) emotional, I know him very well.

"The conversation was about our time in Olympiacos. I remember the energy and the fire we created. In Greece there is a fire inside, they like to see the energy.

"He asked me to be myself, he liked the way when we worked together we won the league and cup.

"It was in the middle of the season and we created a good relationship. He trusts my work, I trust his personality."

Pereira inherits a side just three points outside the relegation zone with 12 games of the Premier League season remaining.

The Portuguese coach guided Wolves away from the relegation zone last season before being sacked in November after a 10-game winless start to the campaign.

But Pereira, who will take charge for the first time in Thursday's Europa League play-off visit to Fenerbahce, is confident that Forest, who finised seventh last season, have the quality to survive.

"This is a difficult season for the players, because it's different methodologies, different managers," added the 57-year-old.

"It's not easy, but I believe the reason why I accept this job is because I believe in the quality of the players, because I believe in the potential of this club, the ambition of the president.

"Of course, I believe that it's possible (to stay up). I believe that we can get points, results and quality in the games."