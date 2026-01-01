×
Chelsea and Enzo Maresca part ways less than two years into his contract

By AFP | Jan. 1, 2026
Italian head coach Enzo Maresca reacts during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London on December 26, 2024.
[AFP].

Enzo Maresca has left his role as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

"Chelsea Football Club and head coach Enzo Maresca have parted company," said a club statement.

The Italian's exit from Stamford Bridge comes with the club fifth in the Premier League table -- 15 points adrift of leaders and London rivals Arsenal --  with one win in their last seven top-flight games.

Speculation about Maresca's position increased during Chelsea's poor run of recent results amid reports of a worsening relationship between the coach and the club's hierarchy

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track," said the club statement.

Maresca did not attend the post-match press conference following a frantic 2-2  draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday, although his absence was attributed to illness.

He has stood by comments made on December 13 when he said many people at Chelsea were not supporting him or the team.

Maresca said the days leading up to the 2-0 victory over Everton were "the worst 48 hours" of his time at Chelsea.

His contract had been due to run until the summer of 2029, with a club option of a further year.

Chelsea won the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025 and Maresca also led them back into the Champions League.

Why it's wrong to turn police officers into debt collectors
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
4 hrs ago
Opportunities abound for young people in the coffee sector
Opinion
By Irungu Maina
4 hrs ago
Supplying course books to schools in good time extremely important
Opinion
By Agumba Ndaloh
4 hrs ago
The Standard speaks for Kenyans when no one else will
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Education sector players voice demands for the year
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Growing economy fails to fill pockets and plates
By Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
ODM infighting erupts as Raila's death fuels rifts
By Harold Odhiambo 4 hrs ago
