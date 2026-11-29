Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Erastus Ethekon is facing scrutiny following conflicting statements by the commission over former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s eligibility to contest elective office.
The controversy emerged after Ethekon appeared to contradict the position taken by the commission’s Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, who had indicated that impeached leaders could seek elective office if they were pursuing an appeal or review of the decision.
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