Five ways to make room for play
- Let your child lead: Allow them to choose games, make decisions and set the rules without taking over.
- Make everyday things playful: Turn walks, cardboard boxes and household items into opportunities for fun and creativity.
- Create screen-free moments: Make time for puzzles, storytelling, singing and outdoor games.
- Listen through play: Observe how your child handles sharing, winning and losing, using these moments to teach emotional skills.
- Join in: Even 15 minutes of a game your child chooses can strengthen your bond and show them you value their interests.
In their home in Meru’s Kinoru estate, medic Eric Mugambi is on a demanding firefighting mission. His 11-year-old son, Abel, is the captain, issuing urgent rescue instructions.
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