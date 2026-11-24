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Johnson Takur addresses members of the Ogiek during a consultative meeting on registration of the community land. [Courtesy]

The National Treasury has opened public participation on draft regulations seeking to establish a framework for managing Sh157.85 million awarded to the Ogiek community by the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights over historical injustices and violations of their rights.

The proposed Public Finance Management (Ogiek Community Development Fund) Regulations, 2026, are intended to operationalise the compensation ordered by the continental court following a long-running dispute over the community’s ancestral land in the Mau Forest Complex.

The Treasury has invited members of the public, particularly the Ogiek community and residents of counties where they live, to review the draft regulations and submit views before December 15, 2026.

The compensation comprises Sh57.85 million for material prejudice suffered by the community and Sh100 million for moral prejudice arising from the violations established by the court.

However, the proposed regulations do not constitute payment of compensation.

They seek to establish the legal and administrative framework through which the court-ordered funds will be managed and used.

The money remains unpaid, while the proposed fund is yet to become operational.

The regulations provide for the establishment of the Ogiek Community Development Fund and a committee to oversee its administration.

They also set out procedures for managing compensation, identifying funding sources, consulting the community, handling finances, and ensuring accountability through reporting mechanisms.

The fund is expected to support community development priorities, including health, education, food security and sustainable natural resource management.

The proposals follow a series of landmark decisions by the African Court, which found that Kenya had violated the rights of the Ogiek through actions that threatened their ancestral occupation and access to the Mau Forest.

In its judgment delivered on May 26, 2017, the court found that the government had violated several provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The case arose from a long-standing dispute over the Ogiek’s eviction from their ancestral home in the Mau Forest.

In October 2009, the Kenya Forest Service issued the community with a 30-day notice to leave the forest, prompting a legal challenge that was eventually referred to the African Court by the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The community argued that the eviction threatened its cultural identity, livelihoods and traditional way of life, while undermining its rights to property, religion, natural resources and development.

In a subsequent reparations judgment delivered on June 23, 2022, the court ordered Kenya to pay the community Sh157.85 million in compensation for the harm suffered.

It also directed the government to identify, demarcate and grant collective title to Ogiek ancestral lands in consultation with the community. The implementation of the ruling has, however, remained a major concern.

On December 4, 2025, the African Court found that Kenya had failed to fully comply with its earlier orders, citing the unpaid compensation, lack of progress in identifying and securing the community’s ancestral land and inadequate consultation with the Ogiek.

The court directed the government to take steps towards implementing the judgment without further delay.

The draft regulations are now being presented as part of the process of giving effect to the compensation component of the ruling.

Their proposed governance and financial management provisions are expected to provide a structure for determining how the money will be administered, monitored and accounted for.

A multi-agency taskforce comprising the National Treasury, the State Department for Forestry, the State Department for Social Protection and Senior Citizen Affairs, the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Justice, and the Minorities and Marginalised Affairs Unit has been involved in the process.

The State Department for Parliamentary Affairs says the proposed fund is aligned with the government's Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), particularly its social protection pillar.