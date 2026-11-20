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Chief Justice Martha Koome said the institution continued to operate under significant institutional and resource constraints, warning that the shortage of personnel and inadequate geographical coverage were undermining efforts to bring justice closer to Kenyans.[Photo Courtesy]

The Judiciary is seeking Sh53 billion to overhaul its infrastructure, expand access to courts and improve the delivery of justice, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki pledging government support to unlock the resources without imposing additional taxes on Kenyans.

Kindiki, who represented President William Ruto during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Annual Report for the 2025/2026 financial year at the Supreme Court grounds in Nairobi yesterday, said the amount was a modest investment considering the institution's constitutional importance and its role in national development.

He pledged to work with the Judiciary to mobilise the funds through innovative financing mechanisms, drawing parallels with the government's efforts to unlock resources for major infrastructure projects.

“That is not a lot of money for the Judiciary to ask for. That is not a big investment really for an institution as important as the Judiciary,” Kindiki said.

“I therefore want to commit that we will see how we can support the Judiciary to raise those resources innovatively because the two arms of government are faced with the same constraints of finances. And we have got to be innovative to raise funds or resources for national development without imposing additional taxes on citizens.”

The funding demand comes as the Judiciary grapples with infrastructure deficiencies, inadequate staffing, uneven geographical distribution of courts and a substantial backlog of cases despite recording improvements in its case clearance rate.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the institution continued to operate under significant institutional and resource constraints, warning that the shortage of personnel and inadequate geographical coverage were undermining efforts to bring justice closer to Kenyans.

She revealed that the Judiciary had only about 8,000 employees against an establishment requirement of 12,000, meaning it was operating with approximately 66 per cent of its required workforce.

The staffing deficit, coupled with infrastructure limitations, has placed additional pressure on judges, magistrates and other judicial officers as they work to clear cases and expand services.

The geographical inequalities are equally stark. According to Koome, 101 constituencies still have no magistrates' courts, leaving residents in those areas facing challenges accessing judicial services.

“Despite these achievements, substantial geographical inequalities persist. The report reveals that 101 constituencies still have no magistrates' court. These gaps remind us that the expansion of the judicial footprint remains unfinished,” she said.

The CJ said the Judiciary would continue prioritising underserved areas through the establishment of additional courts and the strengthening of mobile and circuit court services.

She also identified the absence of witnesses as the single largest cause of adjournments, despite the rate declining from eight to seven per cent during the reporting period.

"Although the overall adjournment rate declined from eight per cent to seven per cent, we continue to experience absence of witnesses, which is the single largest cause of adjournments," she observed.

This, she said, underscored the need for stronger coordination across the justice chain and improved case management to minimise avoidable delays.

Kindiki said the government recognised that judicial independence must go hand in hand with institutional support from other arms of government.

“Independence protects Judges and Judicial Officers from improper interference in adjudication, while cooperation enables institutions to address the practical challenges that impede access to justice,” he said.

He added that an efficient justice system was not merely a constitutional requirement but an important foundation for economic growth, investor confidence and national development.

Businesses, he said, needed reliable mechanisms to enforce contracts, resolve commercial disputes and protect investments, while prolonged litigation tied up capital, delayed investment decisions and undermined economic opportunities.

The proposed Sh53 billion investment is expected to address some of these challenges through modern facilities for the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal, consolidated infrastructure for tribunals and Judiciary administration, and a permanent home for the Kenya Judiciary Academy.

The government has already approved the Judicial Performance Improvement Project, Phase II, a proposed Sh26 billion infrastructure modernisation programme to be implemented in partnership with the World Bank.

Kindiki said Cabinet approved the programme on June 30, paving the way for discussions on financing arrangements and its eventual implementation.

He also cited the appointment of 53 judges across the superior courts during the reporting period as evidence of the government's commitment to strengthening judicial capacity.

He further pointed to the enactment of the Judges' Retirement Benefits Act, 2026, which was assented to by President Ruto in March, saying it provided a more predictable framework for judicial officers' retirement benefits and strengthened institutional independence.

The investments appear to be yielding results, with the Judiciary recording its second consecutive financial year of resolving more cases than were filed.

According to the report, courts received 561,580 new cases and resolved 576,702, translating to a case clearance rate of 103 per cent.

The pending caseload consequently declined from 595,076 cases to 579,954, while 190,779 cases resolved during the year had been pending for more than a year. Of these, 37,757 had remained unresolved for more than five years.

Kindiki congratulated the Chief Justice, judges, judicial officers and staff, but warned that the backlog remained significant, with more than 341,000 cases pending for over a year.

He singled out the Small Claims Courts for praise after they achieved a 120 per cent case clearance rate, resolving more than 72,000 cases during the year.

Koome said the improvement reflected deliberate interventions in case management, including identifying cases that could be resolved quickly and placing them on a fast track.

“What this means is that for the second consecutive financial year, the Judiciary resolved more cases than the cases that were filed,” she said.

Beyond case clearance, the Judiciary expanded its geographical reach, operationalising two additional Court of Appeal stations in Kakamega and Meru, alongside new magistrates' courts and Small Claims Courts.

The number of magistrates' courts rose to 148, while Small Claims Courts increased to 55 following the establishment of 15 additional courts. A further two tribunals were operationalised, bringing the number of tribunals under the Judiciary to 28.

Koome said the expansion had increased the administrative burden on the Judiciary, particularly in the absence of a comprehensive legal framework governing tribunal.

“It is so difficult to manage 28 tribunals without a statute. In fact, the other day, I asked the Registrar of Tribunals how she is managing and she told me how difficult it is,” she said.

“Please let us not operate outside the law. Let Parliament do what they are supposed to do and give us a statute.”

The Judiciary also reported progress in alternative dispute resolution, with court-annexed mediation reaching 47 counties and settlements worth approximately Sh13.5 billion realised from disputes valued at Sh20.8 billion referred to mediation during the year.

Koome said the settlements had released money back into the economy, demonstrating that justice could be delivered without lengthy court battles.

The Chief Justice also highlighted the expansion of alternative justice systems, which were operationalised in 29 court stations, and the establishment of 13 gender justice courts to improve the handling of sexual and gender-based violence cases.

As the Judiciary seeks additional resources to consolidate these gains, Kindiki said increased funding must be matched by prudent management and measurable improvements in service delivery.

“Our shared objective is to ensure that every investment produces tangible benefits through accessible courts, shorter case resolution timelines and greater public confidence in the administration of justice,” he said.