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Former Chief Justice David Maraga confers with DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka after they staged a walkout during a consultative forum with IEBC in Nairobi on November 19, 2026. [ Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Opposition leaders staged a walkout during a high-level consultative forum with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), citing exclusion from election preparedness.

The Opposition leaders, led by Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Rigathi Gachagua (Democracy for Citizens Party – DCP), Edwin Sifuna (Linda Mwananchi Movement), Justin Muturi (Democratic Party) and Eugene Wamalwa (DAP-K), accused the IEBC of sidelining them and failing to honour an agreement reached in January this year to form a technical team to discuss and review various electoral concerns.

"During our last engagement with the IEBC on January 28, 2026, and submission of various written communications, we raised pertinent matters touching on the preparedness of the IEBC to conduct the August 2027 General Election. Regrettably, to date, the IEBC has not responded or adhered to the resolutions passed therein," Gachagua told the IEBC commissioners.

Gachagua said the Opposition had resolved to engage the electoral commission through their "People's Coalition on Electoral Reforms", which he said is led by former Chief Justice David Maraga.

The former Deputy President added that the Opposition had tabled mandatory electoral reforms that would facilitate an election of integrity.

"These include monthly engagements with the IEBC to review and discuss milestones towards election preparedness to meet the constitutional tests in Articles 81, 83, 86 and 138 of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010. We refuse to allow Kenyans to sleepwalk into a rigged election cycle," he said.

After staging the walkout, Kalonzo said they had honoured the IEBC's invitation in good faith and expected the same in return.

"Good faith is shown in deeds: an independent, impartial and prepared Commission. Today, we did not find it. So we have walked out. Let it be clear: we will not sit in a room and lend our names and faces to the formalisation of a bundled election before the August 2027 General Election. Not today, not ever, and certainly not under our watch," he said.

He added: "Kenyans deserve their voices to be heard and every vote counted at the polling station, verified in the open and declared as cast. Not manufactured. Not padded with the names of people who are not on the voter roll. Kenya deserves nothing less."

Gachagua warned: "The People of Kenya have instructed us that there should be no decision, no discussion that should go on without their involvement. IEBC must know that election is about the people. We have on several occasions requested for engagement and clarification of issues that the people of Kenya wanted addressed ahead of 10th August 2027 polls, but IEBC has remained non-commital and unresponsive. This is mockery of democracy and freedoms that the people of Kenya have fought for."

"Being treated to spin and public trickery by a commission that draws taxpayers money shall be resisted and it is unwarranted. To IEBC, once you decide to listen to the 55 million Kenyans, we shall engage accordingly," he added.

Other demands listed by the Opposition include a comprehensive audit of the voter register, requiring the IEBC to remove duplicate entries, deceased persons and other ineligible names while ensuring all qualified Kenyans are registered.

They also called for an end to the centralised tallying of presidential votes at Bomas of Kenya, arguing that constituency-level declarations should form the basis of the final outcome, with the national tallying centre limited to receiving, compiling and announcing transmitted results.

Additionally, the Opposition wants the IEBC to pilot secure electronic voting for Kenyans in the diaspora and introduce mandatory livestreaming of voting. They also want greater transparency in the procurement of election technology and materials.

However, the Opposition leaders' decision to stage a walkout was heavily criticised by representatives of other political parties, including ODM and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which were represented by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, the party's Deputy Party Leader, and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, respectively.

"It was unfortunate that the Opposition leaders staged a walkout instead of presenting their issues to the IEBC. We know their game. They want to create a perception that they were sidelined so that when they are defeated, they might turn to the courts using that justification. But we are here, and we have witnessed their games," Arati said.

On her part, Mbarire opposed the Opposition's proposal to form a technical committee, maintaining that it was against the law.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon criticised the Opposition leaders, saying the commission was transparent and ready to explain every process. However, he maintained that the commission would not allow itself to be overrun by politicians.

"We have nothing to hide since our mandate is to conduct free and fair elections. We are ready to share the status of our preparedness with political players, who are key stakeholders in the electoral process," he said.

However, the chairperson expressed the commission's concern and disappointment over the multiple court cases it was facing, saying the cases threatened its ability to adhere to strict legal timelines and risked interfering with its mandate to deliver the polls.

He cited challenges in procuring electoral materials, including technology and ballot papers, as well as the recruitment of the commission's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He accused some Kenyans of putting their selfish interests ahead of patriotism.

"What concerns us is that while we are working hard to meet crucial electoral deadlines, some other Kenyans are working hard to bring us down. For example, the recruitment of a CEO will help us manage the secretariat. We appeal to stakeholders, both state and non-state actors, to be mindful of statutory deadlines that are cast in stone," he said.

He also urged the Judiciary to expedite the cases, saying any further delays would affect the commission's ability to conduct the elections.

Trust deficit among Kenyans compounds the legal hurdles that the commission faces in its quest to conduct free and fair polls.

All the commissioners and the chairperson are new, with critics arguing that they lack the much-needed institutional memory to conduct verifiable polls.

Additionally, the commissioners continue to face the tag of being political godfathers’ protégés, having been appointed following a political rapprochement between the Kenya Kwanza administration and the ODM party. A section of political players claims they could still be answerable to their political masters.

Last week, Ethekon decried a shortage of staff to assist the commission in preparing for the General Election.

He noted that the commission needed to urgently fill key positions, including that of the CEO, among 10 other positions.

Despite advertising seven vacancies – Director of Voter Education and Partnerships, Director of Research, Electoral Boundaries and Risk Management, Director of Human Resources and Administration, Director of Internal Audit and Compliance, Director of Finance, Director of Corporate Communications, and Director of Counties and Constituencies Coordination – the commission had not started conducting interviews a month later.

The IEBC advertisement had indicated that the deadline for applications was August 17.

The acting directors have reportedly been operating in a climate of fear, a situation that has seen the secretariat descend into decision-making paralysis, with officials reluctant to make consequential decisions because their authority and tenure remain uncertain.

“Those serving in an acting capacity have been vulnerable to manipulation, with the hope that they might eventually be confirmed. At the same time, there has been an authority vacuum, as some of them do not feel able to make substantive decisions.