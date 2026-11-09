Opposition chiefs close ranks as 2027 unity hangs in balance

Opposition leaders Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua and Fred Matiang’i during a meeting in Nairobi on November 7, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

The meeting between Wiper Patriotic Front Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Democracy for Citizens Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua and Jubilee Party Leader Fred Matiang'i has rekindled hopes of opposition unity several days after it appeared cracked.

Kalonzo, Gachagua and Matiang'i met in Nairobi on Saturday evening in seeking to iron out differences that had emerged between the DCP Leader and Jubilee Party Leader that were likely to derail the opposition quest to come up with a single Presidential candidate.