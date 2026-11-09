Frenzy to register parties as 2027 politics intensify

The push to register political parties is gaining momentum ahead of the 2027 General Elections, as politicians continue seeking a vehicle to align themselves towards consolidating voters in their favour.
The pressure is mounting and building capacity among supporters is inevitable - those with political ambitions are mobilising, the best way they know how, by introducing new political vehicles into the ever-increasing competitive landscape.
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