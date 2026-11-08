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Gachagua dismisses opposition divisions as 'polygamous family' rivalry

By Mike Kihaki | Nov. 8, 2026
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Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua during a church service in Isinya, Kajiado County on November 8, 2026. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed claims of divisions within the Opposition, describing the disagreements among its leaders as normal sibling rivalry in a polygamous family, while insisting that the coalition remains united behind plans to field a single presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua said the Opposition leaders were committed to working together to challenge President William Ruto, despite their differing opinions on the timing of selecting a joint presidential flagbearer and occasional disagreements among their political camps.

Speaking during a church service in Isinya, Kajiado County, the former Deputy President likened the political differences to children from the same father competing for attention but eventually uniting whenever an external threat emerges.

“The Opposition is united to a man, and we have agreed that we will have a single presidential candidate. Everybody is committed, and we talk on a daily basis. The only challenge is normal petty problems,” he said.

He added that the disagreements should not be interpreted as a breakdown of the coalition, maintaining that such differences were healthy and expected in a broad political alliance.

“Ile shida kidogo ni ya boma, watoto wengi wa baba mmoja. Watoto huko ndani, oh, baba anakupenda kuliko mimi. Mbona ulinunua kiatu kabla mimi? Si hiyo ni kawaida kwa polygamous family?” he posed.

Gachagua said the bigger threat to Opposition unity was not necessarily disagreements among its principals but the conduct of their supporters, social media influencers and political bloggers, whom he accused of fuelling unnecessary tensions through insults and online confrontations.

He cautioned Opposition leaders against allowing overzealous supporters to dictate their political relationships, warning that unchecked political attacks could eventually weaken the coalition and undermine its common objective.

“If there is anything to separate us, it is our supporters and social media bloggers. Wanawakisha moto hakuna, watu wangu na wa Matiang'i wanatukanana na sisi tunakula breakfast pamoja,” he said.

He further claimed that some political influencers associated with his DCP party had been recruited and allegedly paid by individuals opposed to him to attack his leadership and the party.

Gachagua urged coalition principals to exercise restraint and avoid reacting to every provocation from supporters, insisting that political leaders must remain focused on the bigger picture.

“I want to ask leaders in the Opposition, be careful. Don't listen to overzealous supporters and influencers; they will lead you astray. Remain focused,” he warned.

On the question of selecting a joint presidential candidate, Gachagua revealed that differences remained over the appropriate timing, with Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka proposing that the flagbearer be identified before December, while Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna favoured February and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua suggested May.

Gachagua, however, argued that selecting a candidate too early could expose the individual to political pressure and possible frustration from the government.

He proposed April next year as a more suitable time, maintaining that the coalition was united on the principle of having one candidate even if its leaders differed on the timing.

The DCP leader also dismissed arguments that academic qualifications, experience or political credentials should determine who becomes the coalition's presidential candidate, insisting that electoral numbers and the support of ordinary Kenyans would ultimately decide.

“As others say they have experience and an agenda in the Opposition, the deciding factor is the numbers. I'm with the people. You say you have capacity, but the person to decide is the voter,” he said.

He added: “Akili nyingi ni nzuri, but bila kura unaweza kaa nayo nyumbani.”

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2027 General Elections Ex-DP Rigathi Gachagua United Opposition Single Presidential Candidate
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