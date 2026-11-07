Ruto takes development tour to Gusii region

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto is expected in Gusii this coming week for a development tour as he steps up his bid to rejuvenate grassroots support and wrestle the critical voting bloc from former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

The President’s proponents in Gusii have been busy laying the groundwork for his coming with a series of public meetings characterised by handouts and political persuasion.

Key proponents who have been steering the President’s campaigns include National Assembly Majority Chief Whip Sylvanus Osoro, who is also the MP for South Mugirango, Joash Nyamoko(North Mugirango), Stephen Mogaka (West Mugirango), Jerusha Momanyi(Nyamira County MP), Doris Donya (Kisii County MP), Dr Daniel Manduku (Nyaribari Masaba) and his Nyaribari Chache counterpart Zaheer Jhanda.

The legislators, alongside government appointees from the region, including Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, have been in overdrive to market government projects to residents as part of a strategy to pacify the region ahead of the visit.

The projects include the proposed Standard Gauge Railway that is passing through Magwagwa in Nyamira, the Kisii Regional Cancer Centre in Kisii Town, upgrading of Kisii Airstrip, the construction of Nyamira University, and various other projects that include affordable Housing, road construction, rural electrification and water.

Even with the Presence of Jubilee Party Presidential aspirant Dr Fred Matiang’i and the huge influence that he commands in the Region, the President will be making a major venture in the Region, hoping to scoop a portion of the area’s votes.

In 2022, Ruto scored around 35 per cent of the total votes cast in Gusii, with his then challenger, the late Raila Odinga, garnering around 65 per cent.

It is expected that the President’s gains in Gusii will be further diminished ahead of 2027 with the presence of Matiangi.

According to analysts, however, the impression of Ruto having a following is only created by the President’s point men.

“What the President should be made to understand is that the only people who are with him are the leaders from Gusii who are with him for personal convenience. Otherwise, he should count the Region among his depressed grounds,” Beautah Omanga, a former Bogichora MCA, said.

North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko said no elected leader should ignore the President since he was the one who is the patron of development.

“You cannot ignore the Government because everything the people want comes from it. That’s why some of us have made a deliberate choice to stay with the Government and the President so as to benefit our respective electoral areas,” Nyamoko said.

But Nyamoko says the Government has enough resources to enable completion of the projects.

“Let's take an example of the Nyamira University. It is at 60 per cent completion, and that is demonstration enough that the Government means well with what it's doing for the people,” Nyamoko says.

The president is expected to tour Nyamira County on Sunday and Monday before moving to Kisii County, where he is expected to inspect and launch various projects.

In Nyamira, the President is expected to attend a church service at Matongo ELCK Church before moving to commission the Tombe – Isinta – Gitaru Road.

He will also launch the upgrading to bitumen status of the Bondeni-Magombo Road, Machururiati-Esani Road.

The Head of State is also expected to inspect the ongoing works at Gusii Stadium, which he had vowed to ensure its completion by December this year.

In his last tour of the region, Ruto inspected the construction of a modern tuition block at Nyamira Primary School, affordable housing units at the Nyamira KMTC College among other small works.