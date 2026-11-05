Winners and losers as political defections shake UDA, ODM and Jubilee

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From Left, MDG Party Leader and Ugenya MP David Ochieng, Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and MDG Secretary General Dr Julius Jwan after welcoming defectors to the party on November 3, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya’s political landscape is undergoing a fresh realignment as a wave of defections sweeps through established political parties.

Elected leaders are now abandoning their traditional political homes in search of new alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The shifting political loyalties are reshaping the balance of power within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Jubilee, while emerging parties are positioning themselves to capitalise on growing discontent among politicians seeking fresh political platforms.

The latest being Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja's reported move from UDA to ODM to defend his second term in office next year.

Among the biggest beneficiaries is defections to the Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG), led by Ugenya MP David Ochieng.

ODM, meanwhile, has suffered a loss after Teso North MP Oku Kaunya and David Ragen, an MCA from Alego Central Ward in Siaya County who crossed over to MDG.

The defections were accompanied by a major mobilisation drive in Nairobi, where more than 500 aspirants from 17 counties declared their intention to contest various elective positions on the party's ticket in 2027.

Ochieng said MDG was preparing to field candidates in elective positions across the country, dismissing attempts to limit its political ambitions through zoning arrangements.

"Let it be very clear to everybody that MDG will field candidates across the country irrespective of underhand machinations to dissuade us from doing so. We are not going to cede any ground," he said.

In a veiled criticism of ODM and other established political formations, Ochieng accused some parties of seeking political arrangements to protect their strongholds rather than allowing democratic competition.

He also challenged the opposition to move beyond criticising President William Ruto's administration and present practical alternatives to the country's economic and development challenges.

The MDG leader argued that Kenyans needed political parties capable of offering solutions on infrastructure, employment and economic growth rather than engaging in endless political confrontation.

Party officials also sought to position the outfit as a platform for leadership accountability and integrity.

Dr Jwan Secretary General said the party would uphold democratic principles and subject its candidates to strict integrity standards to ensure they met constitutional and legal requirements.

"With the 2027 General Election drawing closer, the focus is on leadership, development, equality, integrity and justice," he said.

The latest defections come against the backdrop of shifting political alliances, internal party tensions and growing competition for regional political influence.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) is also attracting a growing number of leaders, particularly from the Mount Kenya region, in a development that could strengthen his influence in the region's political contest.

UDA has suffered notable losses, with several sitting MPs shifting allegiance to DCP, including Gabriel Kagombe of Gatundu South, Benjamin Gathiru of Embakasi Central, James Gakuya of Embakasi North and Edward Muriu of Gatanga.

The former ruling party has also lost Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, who has moved to the People's Party of Kenya, where he assumes a leadership role.

Other political movements include Nyali MP Mohammed Ali, who has shifted from UDA to the Wiper Patriotic Front, while Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina has joined the Ufanisi Kenya Party.

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has also announced that she will not defend her seat on a UDA ticket, further highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the party's ability to retain some of its elected leaders.

Jubilee has equally experienced significant movement, with Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, Mark Mwenje and Starehe MP Amos Mwago joining DCP.

However, the party has also witnessed some figures realign towards UDA, including nominated MP Sabina Chege, Eldas MP Aden Keynan, Sirisia MP John Waluke and Kitui South MP Racheal Nyamai.