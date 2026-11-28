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Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei. [File, Standard]

Saudi Arabia’s Court of Appeal has overturned a 100 lashes punishment imposed on a Kenyan woman by Criminal court of Riyadh for giving birth outside wedlock Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei has announced.

He posted the news on X saying that the Kenyan mission in the gulf nation was working to facilitate Esther Wanja Muthoni’s return to Kenya as of November 28.

“Kenya is grateful to the judicial authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi for hearing our plea, and commends our Mission for tirelessly pursuing the resolution of this matter over the last month,” said the PS.

Muthoni’s case was first reported by The New York Times which revealed that she had been unable to return to Kenya with her one-year-old son despite several attempts.

On November 11, Sing’oei said the Kenyan government would engage its Saudi counterparts to resolve what he described as a complex legal situation.

According to the NYT, Muthoni was working as a domestic worker in Saudi Arabia when she became pregnant by an Egyptian man who later left the country.

Her son was denied a birth certificate, a document that would have helped facilitate their return to Kenya.

The news agency reported that the Kenyan embassy had repeatedly ignored Muthoni and other women facing similar circumstances, with some allegedly being asked for bribes or sexual favours in exchange for assistance.

Muthoni was living on the streets when a 2025 NYT report prompted Maharah Human Resources, the company that had taken her to Saudi Arabia, to intervene and provide shelter.

The Kenyan embassy later issued travel documents for her and her son. However, she could not leave because her case was still pending. She was subsequently found guilty of having sex outside marriage.

Although she was provided with a translator during the proceedings, she did not receive legal representation, according to the report.

Sex outside marriage is a criminal offence in Saudi Arabia. Countries including the United Kingdom warn their citizens about the risks of travelling to the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia announced in 2020 that it would abolish flogging as a judicial punishment following years of criticism.

Muthoni’s sentence, however, raises questions about the implementation of that pledge, as flogging remains associated with certain offences.

In November 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the challenges faced by undocumented children born in Saudi Arabia.

The ministry said it had collected 707 DNA samples and engaged the Saudi government, which facilitated the return of 59 Kenyan mothers and 73 children after issuing emergency travel documents.

It also reported that about 500 victims had been repatriated to Kenya since 2022, while 600 rogue foreign employment agencies had been deregistered.