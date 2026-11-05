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In Trump's shoes: How US midterm elections offer stark warning for Ruto

By Peter Theuri | Nov. 5, 2026
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US President Donald Trump and President William Ruto attend the signing ceremony of a peace deal between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2025. [AFP]

The honeymoon for President Donald Trump, the second US president to serve two non-consecutive terms, ended in great disarray as the Democratic Party took control of both chambers of Congress in the mid-terms in stunning version on Wednesday, with the last two years of Trump’s presidency likely to be a horrible nightmare for him and for Republicans.

Gaining 7 seats in the Senate for a total of 54, well above the 50 needed to acquire a majority, and securing an extra 25 for a total of 228, comfortably above the 218-seat mark that sets a majority in the 435-member chamber, the Democrats will have the capacity to frustrate Trump’s policies which have often gone unchallenged, in what many feel is a breath of fresh air in US politic.

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