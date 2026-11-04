Oburu urges political leaders to rise above partisan politics

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi lead legislators to visit recuparating ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga on November 4, 2026. [PBU]

ODM Party Leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has called on political leaders to rise above partisan differences and embrace dialogue, political tolerance and unity in advancing Kenya's national interests.

Oburu said leaders had a collective responsibility to build bridges across political divides, arguing that constructive engagement remained essential to national healing, peace and cohesion.

“As leaders, we bear a collective responsibility to rise above partisan divides and build bridges that connect our people,” he said.

“True leadership demands that we continuously seek common ground, foster political tolerance, and put the interests of Kenya first. Dialogue remains our most potent tool for national healing and progress.”

He made the remarks on Wednesday when National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi led a delegation of legislators in visiting him at his Nairobi residence, where he is recuperating following his discharge from hospital.

Oburu said the meeting provided an opportunity for discussions beyond personal relationships, with the leaders reflecting on broader national issues, particularly unity, peace and cohesion.

He described the visit as a gesture of solidarity, encouragement and respect as deeply touching.

“I have no words to explain my feelings after the Speakers of both Houses and fellow legislators created time to come and check on me,” he said.

The ODM leader maintained his trademark humour, entertaining his visitors with jokes while expressing determination to return to active politics.

He also addressed reports circulated on social media during his hospitalisation claiming that he had died, saying the false reports had only strengthened his resolve to fight his illness.

“Those who wrote me off while I was in hospital by declaring me dead only made me stronger and more determined to fight my sickness. Here I am, recovering and growing stronger by the day,” he said.

Oburu acknowledged that his illness had temporarily slowed down his political activities but expressed confidence that he would soon resume his political engagements.

“The sickness slowed my political activities. Very soon, I will be back, roaring in the best way I know how,” he said.

The Siaya Senator further revealed that he missed parliamentary debates and active political engagements, urging his supporters to remain patient and continue praying for his recovery.

“I miss being on the floor of the House debating and roaring in the political arena. I urge my supporters to pray for me and be patient because soon I will be back,” he added.

Wetang’ula said the delegation was encouraged by Oburu's progress and wished him a speedy and full recovery.

The National Assembly Speaker urged the veteran politician to prioritise his health and avoid rushing back into political engagements before making a complete recovery.

“Prioritise your health and avoid rushing back into political engagements before making a full recovery,” Wetang’ula advised, while commending Oburu for his courage and determination in confronting his medical challenges.

On his part, Kingi said the Senate fraternity missed Oburu's contributions to parliamentary proceedings, debates and national political discourse.

“As the Senate, we miss your contributions to proceedings and debates, as well as your guidance in national politics. We pray that you get better and resume your political duties as soon as possible,” Kingi said.

The delegation included Senate Chief Whip David Wakoli, Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo, William Kisang and Daniel Maanzo.

Other legislators who accompanied Wetang’ula included National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo, Parliamentary Commissioner Mishi Mboko and Eve Obara.