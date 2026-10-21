Leaders mourn Ex-Minister Burudi Nabwera, calls for political tolerance

Audio By Vocalize

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a funeral service for veteran politician Burudi Nabwera at Friends Church, Langata. [PCS]

Political leaders have called for tolerance, mutual respect and national unity, urging Kenyans to embrace mature politics and shun insults as they paid tribute to veteran politician and statesman Burudi Nabwera.

The leaders celebrated Nabwera’s distinguished public service, describing him as a courageous leader, a mentor and a unifying figure whose political conduct offers important lessons to the current generation of politicians.

During his funeral service at Friends Church, Langata, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi described Nabwera as an accomplished diplomat and public servant who made a significant contribution to Kenya despite the challenging circumstances of his time.

He challenged leaders to separate political competition from personal hostility, warning that divisive rhetoric threatens the country’s cohesion and undermines the dignity of public leadership.

“We have come to pay tribute to a senior citizen and a Kenyan who had managed, under very challenging circumstances, to make a big mark in the Republic of Kenya,” Mudavadi said.

Parliament staff with the body of the late veteran politician Burudi Nabwera at Friends Church, Langata on October 21, 2026. [PBU]

Nabwera made history by serving as Kenya’s first ambassador to the United States in Washington while also doubling up as the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations, a rare distinction that underscored his diplomatic credentials.

He later served as Minister of State in charge of internal security, where he was remembered for his courage, firmness and commitment to duty.

For Mudavadi, however, Nabwera’s legacy extended beyond his official positions to the values he demonstrated in navigating political disagreements.

The PCS revealed that Nabwera had played a pivotal role in his political journey, having been a close friend of his late father and one of the elders who helped anchor him in politics following his father’s death.

“Sometimes I would have different political positions or opinions, but we always respected each other. I always referred to them as seniors in our community,” he said.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a requiem mass of Burudi Nabwera at Friends Church, Langata on October 21, 2026. [PBU]

Mudavadi said Nabwera could disagree firmly without resorting to insults or personal attacks, maintaining integrity even when expressing contrary opinions.

“He could disagree with you, but he was never insolent. He would communicate his disapproval with a lot of integrity in conveying his contrary opinion,” he added.

He urged politicians to emulate the late statesman’s restraint and dignity, noting that Kenya had much to learn from his approach to leadership.

Mudavadi also assured the family that their request for a dignified farewell would be respected, alongside the directives of the church, cautioning politicians against turning the funeral into a platform for political confrontation. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula speak during requiem mass of veteran politician Burudi Nabwera at Friends Church, Langata on October 21, 2026. [PBU]

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula similarly eulogised Nabwera as a father figure and a pillar of unity in the Western Kenya region, praising his enduring influence long after leaving active national politics.

“Mzee Nabwera is a doyen of our region’s unity and a statesman of unparalleled comparison in Kenya,” Wetang’ula said.

The veteran politician represented constituencies covering parts of what are now Lurambi, Navakholo, Malava, Lugari and Likuyani, earning him a reputation as a leader whose influence extended across a significant part of the region.

Wetang’ula said Nabwera remained a trusted adviser, a committed supporter of Ford Kenya and a regular presence at important community gatherings. Even after exiting national politics, he continued advocating unity, development and respect among community members.

Reflecting on the country's political climate, Wetang’ula urged politicians to embrace maturity and recognise that electoral competition should never supersede their shared responsibility to protect Kenya.

“Tuwe na siasa ya ukomavu na heshima. Nobody will restrain or constrain anybody from pursuing what they believe in,” he said.

“What is important is that at the end of the political contest, we have a country to look after, to protect, and an image of the country to carry and bequeath to the future.”

He cited former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as an example of political reconciliation, observing that even after bruising political contests, leaders could still embrace one another, share meals and engage in meaningful conversations. Former Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo address mourners at requiem mass of veteran politician Burudi Nabwera on October 21, 2026. [PBU]

Former Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo issued an equally strong appeal, condemning the growing culture of public insults among politicians and calling for the restoration of dignity in leadership.

Kaparo described Nabwera as a disciplined public servant who discharged his responsibilities without unnecessary theatrics, urging contemporary leaders to respect those who had served the nation diligently.

“I appeal to leaders: save our country from insults. Muache kutusiana hadharani. It is shameful,” he said.

He warned that politicians who insult their seniors risk normalising abusive conduct among younger generations.

“What legacy will you leave behind for the coming generation? Watajua matusi ndiyo njia ya kuchaguliwa kiongozi,” Kaparo said, adding that insults had no place in the mouths of responsible adults.

He challenged leaders entrusted with public office to restore the respect historically associated with leadership and demonstrate that disagreements could be resolved through dialogue rather than humiliation.

Nabwera’s nephew, Nabwera Nabii, offered a personal account of the deceased’s influence, describing him as a mentor who introduced him to politics while he was still in school.

He recalled accompanying his uncle during a KANU election campaign that culminated in Nabwera becoming the party’s secretary-general. Following the death of his father, Nabwera also became a father figure, friend and political guide.

“He was a friend and political barometer. Let us use his funeral to build conscience,” Nabii said.