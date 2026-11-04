You do not own Mt Kenya or opposition, Kioni tells Gachagua

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Jubilee deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni and DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua. [Courtesy, Facebook]

Jubilee deputy party leader Jeremiah Kioni has challenged former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s influence over the opposition and Mt Kenya, saying no leader owns a region or its people.

“Let it be known, no one owns the opposition, no one owns a region and no Kenyan is more Kenyan than another,” he posted on his social media pages.

The former Ndaragwa MP said the country was more important than any individual and leaders should not seek to silence those who hold contrary opinions.

“Every Kenyan has the right to choose their political party, to campaign in their own way and style and to express their political views without intimidation, bullying or condescension,” he added.

Kioni argued that respect should not be demanded where it was not offered, criticising what he described as opposition leaders being treated like children through constant lectures and orders.

He maintained that Kenya belonged to everyone and no individual, regardless of their political influence, had a proprietary claim over any region or its people.

“Leadership is not about bullying others into submission, creating unnecessary drama or declaring oneself the gatekeeper of a community. Leadership is about bringing people together, listening, persuading and earning trust,” he observed.

In a message directed at Gachagua, the former MP maintained that respect was earned through conduct rather than demanded through authority.

“You earn it through humility, character, consistency and the ability to respect those who may not agree with you,” he added.

Kioni warned that the United Alternative government could not afford to become a collection of personal fiefdoms and competing egos, arguing that the country was bigger than any individual, party, region or political ambition.

His remarks came less than a day after Gachagua clashed with Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i and Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi, who had accused the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader of bullying and disrespecting fellow opposition figures.

Responding to the criticism, Gachagua dismissed the accusations, saying his calls for opposition leaders to mobilise voters ahead of the 2027 General Election should not be interpreted as bullying.

“When I tell some we wake up and work, they say I am bullying them. No!” he stated.

Gachagua urged opposition leaders to organise themselves and take their campaigns to the grassroots instead of relying on statements, press conferences and hotel meetings.

“For us to send Ruto home we must mobilise 18 million votes. These numbers cannot be mobilised in hotel rooms, boardrooms, press conferences or writing letters. You must go out there and persuade the people of Kenya to register, vote and come out and vote,” he said.

He described himself as the most committed opposition leader in the effort to unite the political formations behind a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027.

“And we must discuss numbers. Some are uncomfortable discussing numbers. They must be discussed. I believe in numbers,” he added.

Gachagua also challenged Matiang’i and Muturi to demonstrate their political influence through electoral performance.

He cited the Ol Kalou by-election, where the Jubilee candidate secured 128 votes, and the Mbeere by-election, where the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate defeated Muturi's candidate.

“If you [Muturi] cannot defeat him [Ruto] in your polling station, how can you defeat him in the whole of Kenya?” he posed.