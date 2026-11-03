Do not be lazy, get to work, Gachagua tells opposition

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Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua. [Courtesy, X]

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua has called out the United Alternative Government leaders telling them to drop laziness and go out and mobilise.

Speaking at his Wamunyoro home when he received a group of leaders from Nyeri County, the DCP leader said the only wat to send President William Ruto home was through voter mobilisation.

“For us to send Ruto home we must mobilise 18 million votes, these numbers cannot be mobilised in hotel rooms, boardrooms, press conferences or writing letters, you must go out there and persuade the people of Kenya to register votes and come out and vote,” he said.

Gachagua added that Kenyans were not stupid and they can see leaders who have been working and who are not.

“Some people are imagining that my work is to chase Ruto and give you the seat as flagbearer. No, si hata mimi nataka? Gachagua said.

“If I helped Ruto to be president, why can I not also help myself? Si mimi nafanya kazi?”

Gachagua who also welcomed former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu said that he was committed to the opposition producing one candidate to battle it out with Ruto at the ballot in the 2027 polls.

“I am the most committed person in the entire United Opposition. I have proven by action that I am a serious mobiliser,” said the former Gachagua.

He said that Ngilu was key player in the National Alliance of Rainbow Coalition (NARC) in the 2002 polls and that she had shared the winning strategy with him and he was confident of victory in 2027.

“I benefited greatly from Hon. Ngilu’s wisdom as she took me through how NARC was crafted and implemented.” Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua and his spouse Dorcas together with former Kitui governor Charity Ngilu (C) at his Wamunyoro home. [Courtesy, X]

At the same time Gachagua answered Democratic Party leader Justin Muturi and Jubilee leader Fred Matiang’i over bullying claims saying he was only telling them the truth about a presidential campaign.

The DCP leader said that the leaders should reduce their match their TV appearances, hotel meetings and press releases with getting boots on the ground to meet the people.

He said that the 2027 Presidential contest was about votes and all leaders should mobilise and make sure the opposition secures more votes than Ruto.

“And we must discuss numbers. Some are uncomfortable discussing numbers. They must be discussed. I believe in numbers.”

The ex-deputy president said that since he left the country, opposition activities had gone down and only his DCP party allied leaders were busy criss-crossing the country and now that he is back the opposition is lively.

“There is no other formula for sending William Ruto home unless you go out and mobilise numbers,”

He said that no one in the opposition can teach him on how to send Ruto home, saying that he played a key role in delivering the Presidency in 2022 and would do the same in 2027.

“My work is to ensure Ruto goes home. I am not sleeping. All the meetings here at Wamunyoro are on how to send Ruto home,” he said.