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MPs defend PS Omollo over remarks on UDA-ODM pact

By Maarufu Mohamed | Nov. 1, 2026
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Interior PS Raymond Omollo after launching the Brace4Peace programme at Kabete National Polytechnic. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Two ODM lawmakers have defended Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo over his remarks on calls for a formal coalition agreement between ODM and UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election.

MPs Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem) said President Ruto should be allowed to seek political partnerships with other communities without being subjected to conditions.

The MPs spoke in Bondo during an engagement meeting with Beach Management Unit (BMU) officials from Siaya County, where Omollo also addressed the gathering.

Omollo said President William Ruto's administration was implementing its 2022 campaign manifesto and urged leaders to support the government's agenda.

"It is evident that the president is committed to implementing everything that was in his manifesto. Let us support him," said Omollo.

He argued that leaders should be prepared to follow the will of the people in the next election.

Odhiambo said Omollo's remarks were not directed at ODM as a political party but at the broader Luo community, which he argued should remain open to political cooperation with the government.

"PS Omollo was not talking about the ODM party but the Luo community," said Odhiambo.

He was responding to recent remarks by the PS amid growing calls within ODM for a written agreement with UDA to formalise their political cooperation.

Odhiambo warned that insisting on an agreement could limit the president's ability to engage other communities ahead of the 2027 elections.

He called on the Luo community to support its members serving in government, arguing that their presence could help advance the region's interests.

Ochanda said the Luo community had historically been sidelined in successive governments in terms of development and inclusion and cautioned against returning to that situation.

"We have come from far, and we should not make a mistake of going back there," said Ochanda.

The lawmaker argued that coalition-building was an essential part of Kenya's political landscape and that no single political party could form a government on its own.

"We should allow the president to seek other partners without giving him conditions," he said.

On demands for a written coalition agreement, Ochanda said those pursuing such an arrangement were free to do so.

However, he maintained that the people he represented had already made a decision to support the government without conditions.

The remarks come amid debate within ODM over the terms of its political cooperation with UDA and whether a formal agreement should be secured before the next general election.

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Related Topics

PS Raymond Omollo UDA-ODM Pact 2027 General Election MPs Gideon Ochanda
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