Audio By Vocalize

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Hon Kalonzo Musyoka during service at Word of Faith Church Mwingi on November 15, 2026. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

My mother, Nyagongo, is the proud firstborn who never lets anyone forget her privileges in the family. On Tuesday, she left her brothers in stitches when she reminded them that had she ‘killed’ their mother, none of them would have been born.

She teasingly calls them ‘big babies’ or little boys. It was one of those family moments in which humour, history and sibling banter happily collide. Her brothers, Fanuel and Julius Nyambuoro, are men of the cloth who have spent years evangelising across the region. Their gospel work has also opened doors to friendships beyond Kenya’s borders, as demonstrated by this week’s visit of two American missionaries to my village in Kaguria, Homa Bay County. Senior Pastor Sheldon Marler and the Reverend Brandon Marler of New Hope Church are keen on evangelism in Western Kenya. They speak warmly of our country, saying they have felt at ‘home away from home’ since touching down at JKIA from Missouri via Frankfurt. However, on a light note, citytraffic has intrigued Pastor Sheldon quite a bit.

In our interaction, a compelling reminder was that a church’s mission should not be confined to preaching the Gospel or filling pews on Sundays.

When clergy from different continents join hands, it proves that geographical boundaries need not stand in the way of progress. Moreover, the Christian community is now a global village. Godspeed, missionaries Sheldon and Brandon in your outreach and good work.

Now to Kenya’s clergy and their role in our murky politics. Many have drawn the line against politicians using places of worship as campaign platforms. Just last week, the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops reiterated its ban on politics in the pulpit. The Anglican Church of Kenya and the National Council of Churches of Kenya have also issued directives restricting political speeches during church services. The clergy have expressed concern about the tendency by ‘money-bag’ politicians to use donations like big cars and public displays of generosity to gain mileage. But here comes the elephant in the room. The directives have hardly gone beyond strongly-worded statements and press conferences in Nairobi.

Deep in the countryside, political elites are having a field day on the pulpit, spewing tribal hate from hallowed places. And while at it, they are cheered on by money-hungry clerics. Something has to give if our clergy are to avoid another egg-on-the-face moment. Pronouncements by top echelons of religious organisations must be followed by action and, more importantly, implemented to the letter. Otherwise, the bans will remain a joke and a populism contest.

Meanwhile, ahead of next year’s elections, the church should not insulate itself from the realities confronting us, nor should the pulpit be silent when the country is grappling with questions of leadership and the pursuit of the public good. We all know that across Kenya and beyond, churches have made invaluable contributions to education, healthcare, social protection and cohesion. It is therefore disingenuous for political elites to dismiss the clergy as outsiders whenever they demand accountability. It is equally foolhardy for church leaders to be shy or cowardly simply because they want a share of the free money handed out by political aspirants. The clergy should remember that the devil has no free gift. Today’s handout could be tomorrow’s gag order, leaving them with egg on their faces, as happened in 2022. For the record, the clergy have a legitimate stake in national conversations, not because they seek political office, but because governance decisions shape the lives, livelihoods and dignity of the communities they serve.

The likes of Bishop Kipsang Muge were a thorn in the flesh of Kanu, and were targeted by the State for their criticism. Ndingi Mwana Nzeki, a champion of justice, and Henry Okulu who founded the ‘Friends of Democracy’ movement, pushed for good governance with zeal.

At their best, churches should now be far more than places of worship. They should be anchors of hope, catalysts for social transformation and partners in uplifting communities, especially as we head into the next elections.

-The writer is a communications practitioner