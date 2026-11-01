UDA supporters fault ODM over demands for formal pre-election pact

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UDA leaders and officials of the Widows Empowerment Programme address widows at Ongaro village in Kanyikela ward, Ndhiwa Constituency. [James Omoro, Standard]

The push for a written agreement threatens to derail the planned pre-election coalition between ODM and President William Ruto’s UDA ahead of next year’s General Election.

ODM leaders are demanding a written pact before they agree to a coalition to back Ruto’s re-election bid. The demand risks upsetting the partnership between the two parties following the decision by President Ruto and the late ODM leader Raila Odinga to form the broad-based government.

The Standard has established that the push has caused discomfort among UDA members, who feel ODM is setting conditions for supporting the President, yet he backed its members unconditionally. The disquiet has been voiced by UDA officials in Homa Bay County, home to ODM National Chairperson Gladys Wanga.

Among those criticising the demand is Peterlis Ogendo, the coordinator of the Widowers Empowerment Programme, which is supported by Internal Security Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. Dr Omollo is a close ally of the President and a key promoter of UDA affairs in the Nyanza region.

UDA Homa Bay County vice chairperson Rosemary Rumo and Ndhiwa Constituency women leader Rose Otieno joined Mr Ogendo in criticising ODM. They said its conditions were unhealthy for a UDA-ODM coalition.

Speaking at Ongaro village in Kanyikela Ward, Ndhiwa constituency, during a programme in which 14 widows’ groups received financial support, Mr Ogendo said ODM should be grateful and reciprocate the benefits the President had extended to its members.

“We have the CS for Finance John Mbadi, CS for Energy Opiyo Wandayi and other senior leaders in the government who are members of ODM. President Ruto appointed them without any condition, so they should not give the President any condition,” he said.

He urged the Luo community to shun ODM politicians who want to set conditions for the President.

“Ruto has stood with us as a community by implementing mega development projects in the Nyanza region. Let us support him and avoid anybody who wants to give him conditions,” said Ogendo.

Ms Rumo asked ODM leaders to appreciate the favour they have found with President, saying that he won the presidency in 2022 without the party’s support.

“Ruto became president when ODM was not on our side, but he has co-opted ODM leaders into the government. Let ODM continue to collaborate with us and support President Ruto unconditionally. Those who are giving conditions are spoilers,” she said.

Ms Otieno said ODM should work hard to marshal support for the President instead of making demands. She argued that what the party can bring to the table remains uncertain.

“They should not give Ruto conditions when their contribution in terms of votes and seats is still uncertain. Let them work hard in mobilising support for Ruto so that people can negotiate after the election based on what they will have contributed,” she said.