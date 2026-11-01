ODM renews push for Ruto re-election deal, demands deputy president slot

ODM leaders at Jacaranda Grounds on Ocotber 31, 2026. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

In what appeared to be an attempt to show might that it is still a force to reckon in the Nairobi city politics, the late Raila Odinga's party Saturday took to the historic Jacaranda grounds in an event billed to honour the late party leader.

A defence of its "broad-based" arrangement with President William Ruto and a contest over who carries on the legacy of Raila also dominated.