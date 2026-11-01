ODM renews push for Ruto re-election deal, demands deputy president slot

In what appeared to be an attempt to show might that it is still a force to reckon in the Nairobi city politics, the late Raila Odinga's party Saturday took to the historic Jacaranda grounds in an event billed to honour the late party leader.
A defence of its "broad-based" arrangementwith President William Ruto and a contest over who carries on the legacy of Raila also dominated.
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