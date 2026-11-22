India Gate at night. It is a major landmark in New Delhi (Dilli). [XN Iraki, Standard]

In other cities and countries I have visited, I have been wowed by the physical structures like skyscrapers and highways.

In India, I was wowed by humility, a sense of belonging and national identity. I quickly understood why the British ruled India for almost 200 years and why it was the Jewel of the British crown.