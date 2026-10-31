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ODM demands deputy president's post in return for backing broad-based deal

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 31, 2026
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The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Simba Arati, party chairperson Gladys Wanga and Mining CS Hassan Joho at the Jacaranda rally on October 31, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has outlined conditions for supporting President William Ruto’s re-election, including respect from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and a possible claim to the Deputy President’s post.

ODM deputy party leader Abdulswamad Nassir said UDA would have to recognise the party’s political strength and consider its leaders for senior positions as the two parties negotiate a possible coalition agreement.

Addressing supporters at a rally at Jacaranda Grounds in Nairobi on Saturday, October 31, Nassir asked the crowd whether ODM had leaders qualified to serve as deputy president.

“The leaders who are here, don’t we have anyone who is fit to become a Deputy President?” he asked.

The crowd responded by chanting the name of Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho, signalling their preference for him to deputise Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

The demand could complicate negotiations between the two parties, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and leaders from the Mt Kenya region expected to seek to retain the position.

The leaders were speaking at the rally held to mark the first anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister and longtime ODM leader Raila Odinga, who died on October 15, 2025.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who is also an ODM deputy party leader, said the party would also seek to field its candidate for Nairobi governor in 2027.

“As ODM, we will stand on the rights that Raila Odinga left us,” Arati said, adding that the party would also seek the Nairobi Woman Representative seat.

He said ODM expected to win a significant number of elective positions in Nairobi and urged young people to register as voters.

Homa Bay Governor and ODM chairperson Gladys Wanga said the party remained committed to the broad-based arrangement and wanted to strengthen its presence in Nairobi.

“When we get to 2027, Nairobi governor will be ODM, MCA will be ODM, MPs will be ODM, Senator will be ODM, every seat will be ODM,” she said.

ODM leader dancing during the party's Jacaranda rally on October 31, 2026. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Wanga and Arati also urged Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua to stop attacking ODM, accusing him of promoting tribal and divisive politics.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed echoed the calls, questioning why Gachagua continued to comment on ODM if he believed the party was politically dead.

“If something [party] is dead, leave it alone,” he said, urging former members who had left ODM to stop interfering in its affairs.

Joho also described Nairobi as an ODM stronghold and called on Gachagua to leave the party alone, saying it remained united.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the turnout at Jacaranda Grounds demonstrated that ODM retained significant support in Nairobi. He urged those seeking to carry on Raila’s legacy to remain in the party.

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