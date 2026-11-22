President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi on November 18,2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Government is an instrument intended to secure human ends. The American Declaration of Independence (1776) reminds us that government is ultimately about human flourishing. It is not a producer of material prosperity, important as that may be. This is a fundamental starting point for every State of the Nation address, anywhere in the world.

Focused as they often are on woolly materialistic optics and masks, many leaders tend to lose sight of this, especially when they want to look good ahead of elections. Kenya’s William Ruto has missed the bull’s eye once again.