Ruto allies defend renaming of Talanta Stadium after Raila

Audio By Vocalize

President Ruto announced the decision to rename Talanta Stadium after Raila Odinga during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s allies have defended the decision to rename Talanta Stadium after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, accusing critics of the move of promoting political divisions instead of recognising the contribution of the late opposition leader to the country.

The leaders said President Ruto’s decision to name the 60,000-seater facility Raila Odinga International Stadium was a befitting tribute to the former prime minister, whose contribution to Kenya’s political development, democracy and national unity deserved recognition.

Speaking during an empowerment event in Malava Constituency, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, Sabatia MP Clement Sloya, Vihiga Woman Representative Beatrice Adagala and President Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet defended the naming while taking issue with those opposed to the decision.

They argued that national institutions and public spaces should reflect the country’s history and recognise individuals who played significant roles in shaping its political and social development.

The leaders accused critics of turning an honour meant to recognise Raila’s contribution into a political contest, insisting that the decision should not be viewed through the lens of political affiliations.

Kibet launched a scathing attack on those opposing the naming, accusing them of dishonesty and questioning their contribution to the development of Kenyan football.

“You are very deceitful; you are very dishonest because the stadium was not constructed by you. I want to tell you that you left Kenya for a holiday in the USA instead of giving our people that money, yet we have the best hotels here,” he said.

Kibet further challenged Raila’s critics to demonstrate what they had done to support local football teams, arguing that the late former prime minister deserved recognition for his contribution to the country.

“There is no single day you have contributed to our Kenyan football teams, such as the Harambee Stars and the AFC Leopards, who come from the West, and you should stay away from Ruto,” he added.

Mutuse also took on critics of the stadium's naming, accusing them of continuing to disrespect Raila even after his death. The Kibwezi West MP questioned whether those opposed to the decision would have preferred the facility to be named after former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

“They hated Raila while alive, and now he is dead; they are still hating him. Do you want a stadium to be named Rigathi Gachagua Stadium? Shame on you,” said Mutuse.

The leaders maintained that recognising Raila's contribution to the country was not an endorsement of any political faction, but rather an acknowledgement of his place in Kenya's history.

In a separate political attack, the leaders called on the Registrar of Political Parties to clarify Gachagua's eligibility to hold an official position in a political party following his impeachment as Deputy President.

Adagala urged the Registrar to issue a formal position within 14 days, arguing that constitutional provisions should guide political leadership and the management of political parties.

“We want to request the Registrar of Political Parties, within the next 14 days, to inform Gachagua that he cannot be a chairman or an official of any political party in Kenya,” she said.

Mutuse cited Article 75(3) of the Constitution, arguing that an impeached state officer should not hold public office, and maintained that a political party was a public institution.

“We want to request the Registrar of Political Parties in the next 14 days to inform Gachagua that he is impeached and he cannot be a chairman or official of any political party in Kenya, even a cattle dip, because the Constitution says so,” he said.

The leaders further urged Kenyans to embrace unity ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that political competition should not come at the expense of national cohesion.

They said the country needed leaders willing to promote education, empowerment and unity rather than exploit political differences for personal gain.

President Ruto announced the decision to rename Talanta Stadium Raila Odinga International Stadium during the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The announcement followed growing calls for the renaming, with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja making a public appeal to the President during the celebrations.

Sakaja urged Ruto to consider the request by Nairobi residents to have the new facility named after the late former prime minister in recognition of his contribution to the country.

Responding to the appeal, the president assured Kenyans that the stadium would carry Raila's name once construction was complete.

“I have heard what the Governor of Nairobi has said: what name should the Talanta Stadium be given? Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium? I have heard you. And when we finish it, we will do that,” he said.

The 60,000-capacity facility is designed to host national and international sporting events, as well as cultural and community celebrations. It is part of the government's broader investment in sports infrastructure, youth empowerment and national development.

The stadium project has also been presented as part of a wider effort to create opportunities for young people, celebrate Kenyan excellence and promote national cohesion.

“This is not just about bricks and mortar; it is about creating opportunities, fostering unity, and celebrating Kenyan excellence,” the president said. The leaders said the development is expected to strengthen Kenya's sports infrastructure and provide a modern venue for international competitions, while offering opportunities for local talent and supporting the country's sporting ambitions.