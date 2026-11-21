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(L-R) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham and European Council President Antonio Costa pose for photographers after a press conference following a EU-UK Summit at the EU Council in Brussels on November 20, 2026. [AFP]

The EU put forward plans to tax the world's biggest digital companies to fund its next budget Saturday, as it seeks to bridge divisions among member states over the bloc's long-term funding.

European Council President Antonio Costa unveiled a new spending proposal that slashes by 204 billion euros ($224 billion) a plan initially put forward by the European Commission, which some countries had slammed as too onerous.

"I believe this proposal can bring us closer to a final agreement," Costa told a press conference in Brussels.

EU countries have been squabbling over the size of the next budget, with Germany leading calls for major cuts after the commission last year proposed a two-trillion-euro budget for the 2028-2034 period.

Berlin criticised a revised proposal published last month that suggested slashing the bloc's future seven-year budget by 140 billion euros.

Costa, who represents the EU's 27 states, is seeking to reach a deal by the end of the year balancing contributions from member states with new sources of revenue for the bloc.

Among these could be a tax on digital firms that the draft Costa presented Saturday says will concern companies with an annual turnover for digital activities of at least 50 million euros in the EU as well as a global turnover of more than 750 million euros.

They would be subjected to "an annual contribution corresponding to 3 percent of the annual net turnover from online advertising, digital intermediation services and user-generated data", according to documents shared by the council.

The plan is likely to provoke US President Donald Trump's ire since his administration has reacted angrily to EU fines and moves against Big Tech under its content and competition rules in recent years.

The draft also includes plans for a levy on electronic waste and higher tobacco taxes.

Parliament threat

The document will be at the centre of hours of fraught talks when EU leaders meet in Brussels next week.

Costa is pushing for a deal in December, amid EU fears that a delay would push talks into a fraught election year in 2027 with worries about what potential eurosceptic victories in France and elsewhere would mean for future dealmaking.

Once EU states find an agreement, they will have to negotiate with parliament -- a task that also promises to be difficult.

Key budget lawmaker Siegfried Muresan warned the EU Parliament would block the spending plan if member states continued to ignore its concerns.

"We think that the debate... is focused too much on cuts," he said this week.

Germany is part of a grouping with five other so-called "frugal" EU members, including Sweden, which expressed scepticism this week over new taxes.

"It's money taken from somewhere else. It won't solve the financial equation," Swedish Europe Minister Jessica Rosencrantz said.

"The focus should be on the expenditure side, where the volume needs to go down" and the national contribution "needs to go down", she added on Thursday.

Costa does not only have to contend with the frugals' demands.

France, the second-biggest EU economy and a net contributor to the budget, argues the bloc needs sufficient means to match the rising challenges it faces.

Meanwhile, 17 countries from southern, central and eastern Europe have formed a group known as the "Friends of Cohesion" and are pushing for greater funding to support agriculture and regional development.