Talanta Stadium to be ready by December 31

Audio By Vocalize

Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium is 95 percent complete. [Courtesy]

The Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium is expected to be ready by December 31, with construction of the 60,000-seater facility now 94 per cent complete as Kenya steps up preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Uganda and Tanzania.

The Ministry of Defence, which is undertaking the project, assured the National Assembly Sports and Culture Committee that the construction deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) would be met.

The Committee, led by Chairperson Daniel Wanyama, inspected the Nairobi stadium on Thursday as MPs assessed whether the country’s infrastructure and supporting facilities would be ready for the tournament scheduled for June 19 to July 17, 2027.

Members were informed that the main stadium is 95 per cent complete, while outdoor training facilities stand at 92 per cent and external works at 93 per cent.

But even after construction is completed, the stadium will require about three months of testing and commissioning before it can host major international matches. The process is expected to establish whether the various systems and facilities are fully operational and compliant with requirements.

The cost of the stadium has also increased significantly, rising from an initial Sh35 billion to Sh45.8 billion. The project team attributed the additional expenditure to taxes and other unavoidable costs incurred during implementation.

As MPs toured the facility, their concerns went beyond the construction figures to the broader preparations required to host thousands of fans, players, officials and visitors. National Assembly Sports and Culture Committee chaired by Webuye West MP Daniel Wanyama inspect Raila Odinga Talanta Stadium on October 1, 2026. [Courtesy]

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna questioned the adequacy of access roads and how authorities would manage the movement of large crowds before and after matches. He also sought information on measures to protect the playing surface from weeds and other environmental challenges.

Nguna further raised concerns about healthcare, asking whether hospitals and emergency medical facilities would be sufficiently close to cater for players, officials and spectators during the tournament.

Turbo MP Janet Sitienei sought assurances that Talanta and the designated training facilities would meet CAF standards. She also questioned whether water supplies would be sufficient to serve large crowds.

Sitienei urged authorities to look beyond the tournament and develop strategies to promote sports tourism before, during and after AFCON 2027.

Wanyama asked the project team to submit a detailed report outlining the critical requirements identified by CAF and Kenya’s progress against each requirement.

Governance within football also emerged as an issue. Suba South MP Caroli Omondi questioned whether leadership disputes within the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) could complicate preparations.

“Is there any potential threat from FKF that could undermine this great event that we have planned?” Omondi asked.

MPs also sought clarification on how heavy rains could affect infrastructure around the stadium and what measures were being taken to strengthen security for fans.

Sports Kenya Director General Timothy Kilimo said road improvement works serving the stadium had commenced, while internal access roads were also under construction. The Kenya Rural Roads Authority is undertaking some of the works, with completion targeted for April.

Kilimo said authorities had developed plans to manage pedestrian and vehicle movement, including seven designated drop-off points. A railway terminus under construction next to the stadium is also expected to provide an additional transport option during major events.

On healthcare, MPs were informed that CAF had inspected and approved hospitals near the stadium. Major Engineer Victor King’e, the lead project architect, said the stadium itself would have medical centres on every floor, as well as a major ground-floor facility equipped to handle emergencies and anti-doping requirements.

Water supply has also been factored into the design. King’e said the stadium would have a one-million-litre auxiliary water tank, supplied by Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, supported by two 60,000-litre backup tanks and two boreholes.

Power security will include eight generators capable of providing the 16-kilovolt supply required when the stadium operates at full capacity. Solar power will also support external installations such as street lighting.

Accommodation is another area where preparations have progressed. The Committee heard that 210 hotels had applied to host teams, officials and visitors, with all meeting the required qualification standards.

Beyond AFCON, Sports Kenya is developing a commercialisation policy to guide the stadium’s use after major tournaments. The framework will cover activities such as naming rights, concerts and other major events.

The Committee is expected to continue its inspection programme at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, where members will assess the progress of renovation works.