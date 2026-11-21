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(L-R) US nationals Gary Lee Johnston, William James Murdock, and Harold Joseph Green Jr. arrive at Chamber I of the National Sentencing Court for Organized Crime, Environment and Corruption ahead of the delivery of a verdict in Tegucigalpa on November 20, 2026. [AFP]

A Honduran court on Friday found three US citizens and one Honduran guilty of recruiting women into a sex trafficking ring, the Attorney General's Office said, which came to light through the high-profile case of a woman who went missing in 2022.

Angie Pena, a 22-year-old university student, disappeared on New Year's Day 2022 after going jet skiing on Roatan, a Caribbean island off the coast of Honduras.

Police initially said she had drowned, but family members demanded an investigation on suspicions she had been abducted.

The jet ski and some of Pena's belongings were later found in Belize.

Investigators later found she had fallen prey to a sex trafficking network called "Delta Teams" that has since been dismantled. The Attorney General's Office determined minors were among the trafficked victims.

"The Public Ministry (Attorney General's Office) obtained a guilty verdict against four members of the network known as Delta Teams for the violation of criminal association," the prosecutor's office said on X.

Three US nationals, identified as Harold Green, William Murdock and Gary Lee Johnston, as well as Honduran national Ramon Trejo, were found guilty of "locating, recruiting, and transporting women via social media."

Two of the US citizens, Green and Murdock, were acquitted of human trafficking charges due to lack of evidence.

The victims were forced to perform sexual acts on the suspects and customers of a bar they owned.

Prosecutors said they will pursue the maximum sentence of 10 years, with the next hearing in the case scheduled for December 9.

Pena's aunt Yenely Diaz told AFP: "They told us it was an accident; everything was conducted through organized crime."

Prosecutors say Honduran officials shielded the suspects from investigators, including police officers and a judge "who helped them with fictitious proceedings and falsification of documents.

Honduras has the highest femicide rate in Latin America at 4.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).