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A Haitian police officer gestures toward the crowd during a demonstration in support of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for sending his country's troops to help in the fight against gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on November 17, 2026. [AFP]

Two soldiers from the 2,000-troop El Salvador deployment to Haiti were killed while handling explosives, with a third soldier later succumbing to injuries, the Salvadoran military said Friday.

The deaths are the first known casualties of El Salvador President Nayib Bukele's month-long intervention in Haiti, originally to rescue four missing airmen but now apparently with a broader remit to crush Haiti's notorious gangs.

Two other soldiers were wounded in the explosion, the armed forces wrote on X, and hours later one died while receiving medical care in the Dominican Republic.

"The other wounded serviceman is now out of danger," the hospital said.

El Salvador and Haiti have signed a cooperation agreement, the details of which remain confidential, but which could extend the presence of Salvadoran military personnel in Latin America's poorest country.

Bukele, who has gained cult hero status in Latin America for his iron-fisted approach to the gangs that once plagued his country, on Thursday claimed his troops were teaching Haitian gangs a "lesson."

He has assured however that he will withdraw his troops once they rescue the four airmen who disappeared following a gang attack on the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on October 18.

The missing soldiers are from a UN-backed international Gang Suppression Force.

The United States Embassy in San Salvador on Friday issued an X post to express "deepest condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and to the entire Salvadoran people."

The new Salvadoran deployment, which has destroyed facilities belonging to two gangs and helped push militias out of a soccer stadium, is separate from the GSF.

It has been welcomed by Haitian authorities, who have long sought more reinforcements to combat gangs.