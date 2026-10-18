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Wamalwa: Opposition to start talks on joint Ruto challenger

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 18, 2026
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Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa with Nyandarua Senator John Methu at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Roysambu Constituency on October 18, 2026. [Courtesy]

Opposition leaders will begin fresh consultations next week to select a joint  presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa has revealed.

Wamalwa said the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Komboa Kenya alliance wanted to unite opposition groups behind one candidate to avoid splitting votes and strengthen their challenge against Ruto.

Speaking at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, on Sunday, the former Defence Cabinet secretary urged leaders associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s political camp to join the talks.

“This week and next month, we are asking those others in Linda Mwananchi, including Sifuna and Orengo, to come together with us so that we get one candidate,” Wamalwa said, referring to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo.

He described the opposition as an alternative government and expressed confidence that the planned consultations would help shape the political contest before the election.

“But hope is the way. In the next 10 months, we will bring changes,” he added.

The consultations come as opposition leaders seek to agree on a common political platform, settle on a presidential candidate and consolidate support ahead of the August 2027 election.

Wamalwa also called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to give political parties access to the existing voters’ register before a planned mass voter registration exercise.

“Next month, IEBC, we are going for the final mass voter registration. We want the register by now, already registered members be availed to all of us,” he urged.

He argued that access to the register would allow parties to scrutinise voter records, identify discrepancies and raise concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Wamalwa cited alleged registration of foreigners as voters among the issues parties should examine, although he did not provide evidence for the claim in the remarks supplied.

He urged religious leaders and Kenyans to pray for unity and a peaceful election, warning against political divisions and violence during the campaign period.

The DAP-K leader also cited the rising cost of living, including higher fuel prices and the cost of basic commodities such as milk, as concerns facing households.

He maintained that economic pressures would feature in the opposition’s engagement with voters as leaders work towards a common platform for the 2027 election.

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Related Topics

2027 General Election United Opposition Presidential Candidate Single Presidential Candidate
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