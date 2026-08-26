Gachagua says opposition will name 2027 presidential candidate after Christmas

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Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua at JKIA leaving for the USA on August 26, 2026. [Wanyiri Kahito, Standard]

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya’s opposition will settle on a single presidential candidate early next year.

Gachagua urged Kenyans to remain patient as rival political formations intensify efforts to build a united front ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, as he left for the United States, Gachagua said consultations within the opposition would continue, including with Kenyans living abroad.

He said the priority was currently political mobilisation and voter registration rather than rushing to announce a presidential candidate.

“Choosing a single presidential candidate is the easiest of all challenges we have ahead of us. We can meet one day for lunch and before dinner we have a candidate,” Gachagua said.

He argued that the opposition had more important groundwork to complete before settling on its flag bearer, including mobilising support across different regions and encouraging Kenyans to register as voters.

“The political mobilization against President William Ruto is to persuade them to register as voters and come out and vote in a responsible government. That is the most urgent and is ongoing,” he said.

Gachagua said the opposition should complete its mobilisation after the Christmas period before sitting down to agree on a formula for selecting one candidate.

“Let everybody mobilize. I’m happy with what is happening in Luhya, Nyanza and once we complete political mobilization after Christmas we should be able to agree, when we sit down and work on a formula to come up with a single presidential candidate,” he said.

He dismissed calls for an immediate announcement, noting that Kenya’s political history provides an example of a presidential candidate being selected relatively close to an election.

Gachagua cited former President Mwai Kibaki, who was selected as the National Rainbow Coalition’s presidential candidate on October 14, 2002, ahead of the December 27 election.

“Mwai Kibaki was chosen as a single presidential candidate on October 14, 2002, when the election was to be held on December 27 the same year. Two months, 13 days apart. We have a whole year, what is the hurry?” he asked.

Gachagua also condemned the use of goons in political activities, saying violence and intimidation threatened the country’s democratic process.

He welcomed President William Ruto’s reported commitment to address political gangs but called for action against individuals he accused of financing and organising goons.

“If he is serious he wants to deal with goons he must sack Kipchumba Murkomen and Raymond Omollo because they are the planners and financiers of goons in the country,” Gachagua alleged.

The two officials have not been given an opportunity to respond to the allegations in the remarks provided.

Gachagua said he was travelling to the US for engagements with Kenyans in the diaspora, alongside a period of rest after what he described as an intensive political schedule.

“I will take a 10-day rest because I have been working very hard 24/7 without resting, meditate and read and reenergize and spend quality time with my wife,” he said.

The former Deputy President also condemned the growing use of goons by politicians to intimidate opponents and disrupt political meetings, warning that such behaviour threatens Kenya’s democratic progress.

Gachagua was reacting to recent incidents of political violence and disorder, saying the use of hired groups to settle political scores was a worrying sign ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Attacking people in a meeting where the President is shows how we have sunk as a country,” Gachagua said.

He said he had previously warned President William Ruto about the consequences of political intolerance but claimed his concerns had not been heeded.

“I have advised him but he never listens, but now he has seen for himself,” he said.

Gachagua urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and demand accountability from political leaders and government institutions.

“Kenyans must keep on fighting, stand up for their rights, uphold the rule of law, demand accountability, good governance, prudent use of public resources,” he said.

He also called on DCP supporters to maintain pressure for what he described as better governance.

“I ask the team in DCP to keep the fire burning,” he added.